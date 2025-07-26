Canadian Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Sebastian Ofner
Date: July 27, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Reilly Opelka vs Sebastian Ofner preview
Reilly Opelka will begin his campaign at the National Bank Open 2025 with his opening-round clash set up against Sebastian Ofner.
Opelka had a pleasantly surprising start to 2025, reaching the finals of his very first tournament of the season. He defeated Novak Djokovic and Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard before being forced to retire against Jiri Leheckha in the championship match of the Brisbane International.
Unfortunately, Opelka was unable to maintain this form in the coming tournaments. He suffered a second-round loss at the Australian Open and the Delray Beach Open before a shocking 5-7, 4-6 opening-round loss against Roman Safiullin in the Indian Wells Masters. However, he redeemed himself before the clay swing began.
In Miami, Opelka cruised past Christopher Eubanks 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the first round, followed by an encouraging 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory in the subsequent round against 11th seed Holger Rune.
The American enters Toronto with a forgettable campaign at Washington, suffering a second-round loss against an out-of-form Daniil Medvedev despite being up a set.
Sebastian Ofner, on the other hand, is set to play his first match on the hard court on Sunday. He last played a match on the surface nearly a year ago, suffering a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 opening-round loss in the US Open against Francisco Cerundolo.
Despite Ofner’s extended absence from hard courts, the surface remains his statistically strongest, boasting a 59.14% career win rate.
Reilly Opelka vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head
Ofner leads the head-to-head 1-0.
Reilly Opelka vs Sebastian Ofner odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Reilly Opelka vs Sebastian Ofner prediction
Both players are powerful servers, but Opelka holds a slight edge. In 2025, he's been landing 64.9% of his first serves and averaging 15.2 aces per match on the hard court. In contrast, Ofner’s 2024 hard-court stats show a 57.9% first-serve success rate and 9.9 aces per match.
While Ofner has previously proven his worth on hard courts, his limited recent experience on the surface could prove costly. With Opelka’s powerful serve and consistent performance, it’s difficult to see Ofner posing a serious threat on July 27.
Pick: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.