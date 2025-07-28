Canadian Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (23) Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Mboko
Date: July 29, 2025
Tournament: Canadian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Mboko preview
Former Grand Slam champ Sofia Kenin will take on the fast-rising teenager Victoria Mboko in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2025 Canadian Open on Tuesday.
Kenin, the 24th seed at this year’s tournament, continues her steady climb up the rankings. She has posted decent results, including a final in Charleston, a quarterfinal appearance at Dubai, and a second-round showing at the French Open. Her overall win-loss record for the season is 25-17.
Victoria Mboko, a wildcard entrant into this year’s main draw, is playing some of her best tennis in 2025. After racing through titles on the ITF circuit at the start of the season, the youngster has made strong runs at the Italian Open and the French Open.
Her overall season’s win-loss is at a high 45-8, but many of the results may have come on the lower rung. Playing in front of home fans, she fended off a spirited Kimberly Birrell to book her spot in the showdown.
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head
The two women have never met on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Mboko odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Mboko prediction
Sofia Kenin and Victoria Mboko play contrasting brands of tennis. While the former relies on counterpunching and her precise shotmaking to win points, the latter is a more explosive player.
Given the conditions, the Canadian's big groundstrokes should work to her advantage. She gave a good account of herself in the opener and was especially impressive on serve, thundering down 15 aces and getting broken only once.
Kenin, notably, suffered a rather tame loss to Taylor Townsend in DC last week, who was not playing much differently (had hit 17 aces) from how Mboko has been this week.
While Kenin loves to redirect balls, she is not the most effective at generating a lot of power on her own. Mboko will need to take that into account and not keep feeding the American pace. Varying her shots now and then could keep her opponent from settling into a rhythm.
The American has shown signs of revival in 2025, but up against an in-form power-hitter playing on home turf may prove to be too big a challenge.
Pick: Mboko to win in three sets.