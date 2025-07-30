Canadian Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, 23rd seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.

After a slow start to the season, including a first-round exit from the Australian Open, Tsitsipas rediscovered his form in Dubai. He won his first ATP 500 title after losing his previous 11 finals at that level. It also marked his first title on hardcourts since August 2023. His winning ways continued until he lost in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Tsitsipas made a decent start to the clay swing, reaching consecutive quarterfinals at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. He has struggled to win matches since then, bowing out from the second round of the French Open and the first round of Wimbledon. His loss at the grass court Major came via retirement, throwing in the towel due to an injury after losing the first two sets.

O'Connell's return to hardcourts didn't go as planned, losing in the first round of last week's Citi DC Open. He took on lucky loser Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round of the Canadian Open. The Aussie was barely tested during the contest, recording an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over his opponent.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas

-275 +1.5 (-800)

Over 22.5 (-140)

Christopher O'Connell +210 -1.5 (+400)

Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Christopher O'Connell at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

O'Connell snapped his seven-match losing skid with his win over Tseng, thus making a winning debut at the Canadian Open as well. His record for the year now stands at 8-16, with five of those wins coming on hardcourts against eight losses.

Aside from his poor results over the past couple of months, Tsitsipas has also endured other setbacks. He allegedly broke up with his girlfriend, fellow tennis pro Paula Badosa, after Wimbledon. He also recently parted ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic, with their collaboration barely lasting for a month.

Tsitsipas was the runner-up at the Canadian Open in 2018, going down to Rafael Nadal in the final. He also made the semifinals in 2021. While he has struggled to string together back-to-back wins for over three months now, luckily for him, O'Connell finds himself in the same boat.

The Aussie has won consecutive matches only once this year, and has only eight main draw wins to his name. He also has a 1-7 record against top 30 players this year, with his only win coming via Grigor Dimitrov's mid-match retirement. Despite his woes, Tsitsipas has outperformed O'Connell, and should be able to beat him.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

