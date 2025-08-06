Canadian Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs (4) Ben Shelton

Date: August 7, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Taylor Fritz vs Ben Shelton preview

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton will lock horns in the semifinals of the Canadian Open on Thursday.

After a slow start to the season, Fritz raised his level on grass. He secured title-winning runs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne and also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. Despite a spirited performance against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in four sets.

The American started his campaign in Toronto by cruising past Gabriel Diallo and Jiri Lehecka in the initial few rounds. He then eliminated Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 7-6(4). Fritz will be eager to win the Canadian Open this year.

Shelton at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton has been among the standout performers on tour. The 22-year-old broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time this year. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and secured a runner-up finish in Munich, his best results so far.

Shelton started his campaign in Toronto with routine wins over Brandon Nakashima and Flavio Cobolli in the initial few rounds. He then brushed aside Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4. The American is making his third appearance in the Canadian Open this year.

Taylor Fritz vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head against Shelton 1-0. He defeated the youngster most recently at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Ben Shelton odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Ben Shelton

Taylor Fritz vs Ben Shelton prediction

Fritz at the National Bank Open 2025 - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Fritz has hit top gear since winning the title in Stuttgart. He registered his career-best result at Wimbledon and is now two wins away from claiming the title in Toronto. The American will be tough to beat in the upcoming round.

Shelton, meanwhile, continues his happy knack of performing well on hardcourts. The youngster has been resilient in Toronto and will be desperate to enter the finals. His inside-out forehand and rocketing serve have really helped his cause.

The top two Americans will battle it out for a place in the finals. Fritz is tactically stronger than his opposite number but needs to return well to win this bout.

Considering their experience at the highest level and sharpness on court, Fritz should be able to get over the line and enter the Canadian Open finals.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

