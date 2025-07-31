Canadian Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs (27) Gabriel Diallo

Date: August 1, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo preview

TENNIS: JUL 30 National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Second-seed Taylor Fritz will take on 27th-seed Gabriel Diallo in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Friday, August 1. The winner will meet Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Fritz commenced his North-American hard-court swing at the Citi DC Open. The top-seed defeated Aleksandar Vukic and Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets before falling to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-7(3), 6-3, 5-7, in the quarterfinals.

Fritz resumed his hunt for a maiden hard-court title for the season at the Canadian Open. After receiving a first-round bye, the American faced Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. He pulled off a 7-5, 7-6(1), win over the Spaniard courtesy of a clean serving game that featured eight aces and an 83% win rate on his first serves.

Diallo also played at the Citi DC Open prior to the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto. The seeded Canadian received a first-round bye after which he defeated Fabian Marozsan in the second round. However, fourth-seed Ben Shelton cut his run short with a straight-sets win over him in the third round.

At the Canadian Open, Diallo reached the third round after receiving a first-round bye and defeating Matteo Gigante in the second round. He broke the Italian twice to win the first set and secured the second set on a tie-break to win the match 6-3, 7-6(5).

Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head 1-0. In their only meeting at the 2025 Wimbledon, the American defeated Diallo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3, in the second round.

Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gabriel Diallo +240 +1.5 (-115) Over 23.5 (+105) Taylor Fritz -325 -1.5 (-125) Under 23.5 (-150)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo prediction

Diallo at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Fritz has been in scintillating form on the tour recently, winning 12 of his last 14 matches. He was exceptional overall in the second round against Baena. The American should not have much trouble at this stage of the tournament.

Diallo's serves were his strong asset in the match against Gigante. He also showed great composure to get through a tense tie-break in the second set. However, it will be an uphill task for the youngster to get a similar result against second-seeded Fritz.

Fritz enters the fixture as the favorite given his superior overall play. However, it will not be a straight-forward win given how Diallo made the American go the distance when the two faced each other three weeks back at Wimbledon.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

