Canadian Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs (19) Jiri Lehecka

Date: August 3, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Second seed Taylor Fritz of the United States will take on 19th-seed Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the round of 16 of the 2025 Canadian Open on Sunday, August 3.

Ad

Trending

Fritz is one of the top contenders in the ongoing event and is most comfortable playing on grass and hard courts. He reached the semifinal of Wimbledon last month and also won the titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. The 27-year-old American beat Roberto Carballes Baena and Gabriel Diallo, both in straight sets, in his first two matches at the Canadian Open.

Meanwhile, Lehecka lost in the third round of the French Open and the second round of Wimbledon. He lost in the final at Queen's Club and has been making it reasonably deep into recent tournaments he has entered. The Czech beat Mackenzie McDonald and Arthur Fils in his first two matches in Toronto.

Ad

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Fritz has beaten Lehecka in each of the three matches they have played so far. He emerged victorious in their last meeting at the Cincinnati Masters in 2023.

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz





Jiri Lehecka







Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Fritz is undoubtedly the favorite going into this match. The big American has a powerful serve and forehand. His net-play is decent, and his groundstrokes are forceful enough. However, Lehecka has a decent serve and a monstrous backhand.

Hence, Fritz should try to engage his opponent in forehand crosscourt exchanges from the deuce court as much as possible. However, should the two players engage in a duel from the ad court with their backhand, Lehecka will hold the edge.

Ad

Still, Fritz's superior experience and ability to bail himself out of various situations with his serve should make him the firm favorite. It remains to be seen how often he ventures forward to the net to put pressure on the Czech in his service games in particular. However, Lehecka will have an outside chance of causing an upset. He should be able to stretch the match into the third set.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More