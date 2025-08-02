Canadian Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs (19) Jiri Lehecka
Date: August 3, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka preview
Second seed Taylor Fritz of the United States will take on 19th-seed Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the round of 16 of the 2025 Canadian Open on Sunday, August 3.
Fritz is one of the top contenders in the ongoing event and is most comfortable playing on grass and hard courts. He reached the semifinal of Wimbledon last month and also won the titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. The 27-year-old American beat Roberto Carballes Baena and Gabriel Diallo, both in straight sets, in his first two matches at the Canadian Open.
Meanwhile, Lehecka lost in the third round of the French Open and the second round of Wimbledon. He lost in the final at Queen's Club and has been making it reasonably deep into recent tournaments he has entered. The Czech beat Mackenzie McDonald and Arthur Fils in his first two matches in Toronto.
Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head
Fritz has beaten Lehecka in each of the three matches they have played so far. He emerged victorious in their last meeting at the Cincinnati Masters in 2023.
Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka prediction
Fritz is undoubtedly the favorite going into this match. The big American has a powerful serve and forehand. His net-play is decent, and his groundstrokes are forceful enough. However, Lehecka has a decent serve and a monstrous backhand.
Hence, Fritz should try to engage his opponent in forehand crosscourt exchanges from the deuce court as much as possible. However, should the two players engage in a duel from the ad court with their backhand, Lehecka will hold the edge.
Still, Fritz's superior experience and ability to bail himself out of various situations with his serve should make him the firm favorite. It remains to be seen how often he ventures forward to the net to put pressure on the Czech in his service games in particular. However, Lehecka will have an outside chance of causing an upset. He should be able to stretch the match into the third set.
Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.