Canadian Open 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: August 4, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

Victoria Mboko is the last home player left standing at the 2025 Canadian Open. She will look to keep her stellar run going when she takes on fellow surprise quarterfinalist Jessica Bouzas Maneiro for a spot in the final four.

Having received a wildcard into the main draw, Mboko has made the best of her opportunity to stage her best run at this level. It began with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Kimberly Birrell, followed by bigger, more dominant wins over Slam winners Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff. The only set she has dropped so far was against Marie Bouzkova in the third round.

The Canadian's 2025 season continues to get better and she now has an impressive 50-9 win-loss for the season, which includes a stellar 22-match winning streak at the lower-level ITF circuit.

WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Bouzas Maneiro, much like her opponent, is in uncharted waters. She had never previously progressed beyond the second round at the WTA 1000 level. Her game, however, has been at a level that has seen her fight past the likes of Ashlyn Krueger, Aio Ito and Zhu Lin to bring her season’s win-loss to 22-16.

The last few weeks have been especially big for Bouzas Maneiro. She had staged her best Grand Slam performance at Wimbledon, making it to the fourth round just before arriving in Montreal. She is currently at a career-high ranking and will be brimming with confidence.

Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

The two women have never met on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

(Odds to be updated when available)

Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Mboko will have the home crowd's support. (Source: Getty)

Both Victoria Mboko and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro have power-packed games built around a big serve and bigger groundstrokes. Fans thus can expect top-drawer shot-making from the match.

On serve, the Canadian has a slight advantage. She has hit 34 aces in Montreal this year, way more than Bouzas Maneiro (23) despite having played two fewer sets compared to her opponent. The first serve winning percentage has also remained around 75%, which will be key against an aggressive returner like her quarterfinal opponent.

The Spaniard has always been an aggressive baseliner but isn’t always in control of her raw power. On serve alone, she has turned in 31 double faults in the four matches that she has played in Montreal. That instability is often a factor in her losses as she struggles to maintain a certain level throughout matches.

On Monday, Bouzas Maneiro will be up against not just an in-form opponent, but also the Canadian crowd. The Spaniard has the game needed to get a win here, but her opponent’s slightly more steady approach to the game should give her an edge in this duel.

Prediction: Mboko to win in three sets

