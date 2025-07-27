Canadian Open 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: [WC] Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell
Date: July 27, 2025
Tournament: Canadian Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell preview
The opening round of the 2025 Canadian Open will have local favorite Victoria Mboko take on Kimberly Birell in an exciting encounter.
Mboko, who has received a wildcard entry into this year’s tournament, is in the middle of a breakthrough season. After making a splendid start to the season on the ITF circuit, the youngster has made strong runs at Miami, Rome, and the French Open.
Her overall season’s win-loss is at a hugely impressive 45-8. And even though several of those results have come on the lower rung, she would be running high on confidence.
Birrell, much like her opponent, is enjoying the best phase of her career. Strong showings throughout the hardcourt swing early in the year saw her climb to a career-high ranking of No. 60.
While the Aussie did not have the same degree of success on clay, a return to the quicker grasscourt again brought her a few good results and saw her season’s win-loss improve 28-17. She will look to keep the momentum going on the North American hardcourts.
Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell head-to-head
Mboko and Birrell have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell odds
(Odds to be updated)
Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell prediction
Both Kimberly Birrell and Victoria Mboko like to play an aggressive brand of tennis and will step out looking to dictate play from the baseline.
Birell, for one, relies heavily on her serve to win her a fair few easy points. In one of her biggest wins this year (over Sofia Kenin at Eastbourne), she won 90% of the points behind her first delivery. That said, she has been misfiring in the department of late, hitting a whopping 13 double faults in her loss to Clervie Ngounoue at DC last week.
Against an aggressive returner like Mboko, the Aussie’s serve could come under further pressure. The Canadian possesses explosive shots off both wings and will look to attack the ball every chance she gets.
With both women playing well this year, fans can expect a close match. However, Mboko’s superior power off the ground should give her an edge in this one.
Pick: Mboko to win in three sets.