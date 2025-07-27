Canadian Open 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: [WC] Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell

Date: July 27, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell preview

The opening round of the 2025 Canadian Open will have local favorite Victoria Mboko take on Kimberly Birell in an exciting encounter.

Mboko, who has received a wildcard entry into this year’s tournament, is in the middle of a breakthrough season. After making a splendid start to the season on the ITF circuit, the youngster has made strong runs at Miami, Rome, and the French Open.

Her overall season’s win-loss is at a hugely impressive 45-8. And even though several of those results have come on the lower rung, she would be running high on confidence.

Birell reached a career-high of No. 60 earlier this year. (Source: Getty)

Birrell, much like her opponent, is enjoying the best phase of her career. Strong showings throughout the hardcourt swing early in the year saw her climb to a career-high ranking of No. 60.

While the Aussie did not have the same degree of success on clay, a return to the quicker grasscourt again brought her a few good results and saw her season’s win-loss improve 28-17. She will look to keep the momentum going on the North American hardcourts.

Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell head-to-head

Mboko and Birrell have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell odds

(Odds to be updated)

Victoria Mboko vs Kimberly Birrell prediction

Mboko will have the support of a boisterous home crowd. (Source: Getty)

Both Kimberly Birrell and Victoria Mboko like to play an aggressive brand of tennis and will step out looking to dictate play from the baseline.

Birell, for one, relies heavily on her serve to win her a fair few easy points. In one of her biggest wins this year (over Sofia Kenin at Eastbourne), she won 90% of the points behind her first delivery. That said, she has been misfiring in the department of late, hitting a whopping 13 double faults in her loss to Clervie Ngounoue at DC last week.

Against an aggressive returner like Mboko, the Aussie’s serve could come under further pressure. The Canadian possesses explosive shots off both wings and will look to attack the ball every chance she gets.

With both women playing well this year, fans can expect a close match. However, Mboko’s superior power off the ground should give her an edge in this one.

Pick: Mboko to win in three sets.

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More