Canadian Open 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Marie Bouzkova

Ad

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Mboko vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Victoria Mboko continues to give home fans plenty to cheer for at the 2025 Canadian Open, having already booked a spot in the third round. She will next take on recently crowned Prague Open champ Marie Bouzkova for a spot in the last-16.

Ad

Trending

The youngster, who received a wildcard into the main draw, opened her campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Kimberly Birrell and followed it up with an upset win over 23rd seed and former Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin 6-2, 6-3.

Mboko had come into the tournament fresh off career-best results in the last few months. Not only did she make a maiden 125k final at Parma but also picked up her first Grand Slam wins at the French Open and Wimbledon. Her stellar 48-9 win-loss for the season also includes a stellar 22-match winning streak at the lower-level ITF circuit.

Ad

Bouzkova won a title in Prague last week. (Source: Getty)

Bouzkova, meanwhile, has also struck form after a slow start to the year. Having come into the Prague Open with a modest 16-14 win-loss for the season, she reeled off five straight wins to lift an 11th career title. She beat the likes of Linda Noskova and Ann Li en-route to victory.

Ad

The Czech player seems to have carried that form into Montreal, having notched up two straight-sets wins. She beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 7-6(4) before taking out 14th seed Diana Shnaider with a near-identical scoreline 6-2, 7-6(5). The latter was her second top-25 win in as many weeks.

Victoria Mboko vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

The two women have never met on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ad

Victoria Mboko vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko Marie Bouzkova

Ad

(Odds to be updated when available)

Victoria Mboko vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Mboko will have the support of the home crowd. (Source: Getty)

The contest will pit Victoria Mboko's power-packed game against Marie Bouskova's defensive prowess. Given the quick conditions in Montreal, the former is likely to have an edge.

Ad

The youngster, buoyed by the home support, has already outhit the likes of Sofia Kenin and Kimberly Birell. The standout stat in the two matches have been her service numbers, the 27 aces in particular. The youngster's big serving has taken the pressure off the rest of her game and she will look to win a fair few easy points in that department against Bouzkova as well.

Bouskova does not have the same firepower as her opponent but is still an adept baseliner. She likes to extend rallies and frustrate her opponents into overpressing.

Ad

Against a confident-looking Mboko though, being too passive could backfire as it will allow the youngster to settle into a rhythm. Bouzkova will need to be aggressive and improve her service numbers (she has been broken seven times in her two matches) to stand any chance at a win.

Given that she has already played seven matches in the last week-and-a-half, fatigue could come in to hamper her chances.

Prediction: Mboko to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More