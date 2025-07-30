Canadian Open Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Anna Kalinskaya vs Elise Mertens, Karolina Muchova vs Antonia Ruzic

Sixteen second-round matches from the bottom half of the women's singles draw will take place on Day 4 of the 2025 Canadian Open. Second seed Iga Swiatek and third seed and two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula are the top stars in action on the day.

The other Top-10 seeded players who will take the court on Day 4 are fifth-seeded Amanda Anisimova, sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula, and tenth-seeded Elina Svitolina. Home favorite Eugenie Bouchard, who is playing her last tournament, will also be in action on Day 4.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 4 at the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 Anna Kalinskaya vs Elise Mertens

One of the second-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will see former Top-15 player Anna Kalinskaya take on Elise Mertens.

Kalinskaya has a 15-14 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish in Washington, where she lost against Leylah Fernandez in the final. She began her Canadian Open campaign with a 7-6 (6), 0-6, 6-3 win against Ann Li in the first round.

Mertens has won 29 of the 42 matches in 2025, with the Belgian player winning two titles at the Singapore Open and at the Libema Open. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. Being seeded, she received a first-round bye at the Canadian Open.

Kalinskaya has won both her matches against Mertens, including a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in their last match at the 2023 Italian Open, making the Russian player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Anna Kalinskaya

#2 Karolina Muchova vs Antonia Ruzic

In Picture: Karolina Muchova (Getty)

Eleventh seed Karolina Muchova will begin her 2025 Canadian Open campaign against Croatian qualifier Antonia Ruzic in the second round.

Muchova has a 13-10 win/loss record in 2025, with three semifinal finishes in Linz and Dubai. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 5-7, 2-6 against Wang Xinyu in the first round. Being the eleventh seed, she received a bye in the first round in Montreal.

Ruzic has won 32 of the 50 matches in 2025, winning two ITF titles in Trnava and Maribor. At the Canadian Open, she won 6-1, 6-2 against Dasha Plekhanova in the qualifier match to get in the main draw and began her campaign with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 win over Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

These two players have not played each other previously, but Muchova, being the seeded player, is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Karolina Muchova

#3 Magda Linette vs Anastasija Sevastova

In Picture: Magda Linette (Getty)

25th seed Magda Linette will face Anastasija Sevastova in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Linette has a 19-18 win/loss record in 2025 with her best result being a semifinal finish at Nottingham. Her last event was Washington, where she lost 4-6, 0-6 against Anna Kalinskaya in the second round. Being seeded, she received a bye in the opening round in Montreal.

Sevastova has won 6 of her 13 matches in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish at Rabat being her best result of the season. At the Canadian Open, she began with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Linette winning the last encounter 6-4, 7-5 at the 2022 Australian Open, and she is the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Magda Linette

