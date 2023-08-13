Canadian Open final 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Player: (7) Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur

Round: Final

Date: August 13, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview

Jannik Sinner in action at Wimbledon

Seventh seed Jannik Sinner will face Alex de Minaur in the final of the Canadian Open on Sunday.

Sinner entered the Masters 1000 event and received a walkover to the second round by virtue of being one of the top eight seeds. Here, he faced compatriot Matteo Berrettini and won 6-4, 6-3 to set up a third-round clash against Andy Murray.

However, the former World No. 1 withdrew due to an abdominal issue, thus giving Sinner a spot in the quarterfinals. Then, he was up against Gael Monfils and won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals, where his opponent was 12th seed Tommy Paul.

The Italian won 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to book his ticket to the finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, Alex de Minaur entered the Masters 1000 event following his defeat in the Atlanta Open final. The Aussie faced 11th seed Cameron Norrie in the first round and beat him 7-5, 6-4. He then triumphed 6-4, 7-5 over Gabriel Diallo to reach the Round of 16 where he defeated eighth seed Taylor Fritz 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-1.

De Minaur faced second seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and produced another major upset by beating him 7-6(7), 7-5 to set up a semifinal clash against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Aussie dominated the opening set and won it 6-1 to take the lead in the match. The second set saw eight service breaks in nine games and De Minaur managed to take it 6-3 to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Sinner leads 4-0 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the second round of the Madrid Open last season, with the Italian winning 6-4, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jannik Sinner -250 -1.5 (-105) Over 21.5 (-135) Alex de Minaur +200 +1.5 (-135) Under 21.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Sinner will enter the final as the overwhelming favorite to win given his current run of form and his perfect record against De Minaur. However, the Aussie is capable ot putting up a fight against the Italian given that he has already beaten three seeded players in Toronto, including Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner has served 19 aces so far in his three matches in Toronto, and has won 95 out of 117 (81.2%) points on his first serve. He also hit 73 winners compared to 46 unforced errors.

De Minaur hasn't been as solid on his first serve as Sinner but has managed to win 143 out of 200 points (73.7%) with 16 aces to his name. He also hit 96 winners while producing a relatively lower tally of 47 unforced errors. The Aussie has also been very good at the net, especially in his matches against Fritz, Medvedev and Paul, winning 46 out of 59 points there.

De Minaur's agility will come in very handy to cope with Sinner's aggression, as will his counterpunching prowess.

The Aussie has had a pretty good record against Top 10 players so far this season, winning five out of eight matches against them. While he is capable of putting up a tough fight against Sinner, the latter has looked very strong on hard courts so far this season and should be able to come out on top and win his maiden Masters 1000 title.

Pick: Sinner to win in three sets.