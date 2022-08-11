Carlos Alcaraz becomes the first player to win at least one set in his first 50 matches of the season since Novak Djokovic in 2011

Carlos Alcaraz was outclassed by Tommy Paul in the second round of the Canadian Open in a tough three-setter. Alcaraz tried his best to steer clear of defeat, but Paul's tenacious attitude paved the way for the American to knock out the World No. 4.

However, with his first-set win in the second round in Montreal, the Spaniard added another feather to his cap. He became the first player to win at least one set in his first 50 matches of the season since Novak Djokovic in 2011.

Omnium Banque Nationale @OBNmontreal



becomes the first player since Novak Djokovic in 2011 to win at least one set in his first 50 matches of the season 🤯



#OBN22 You can’t escape from Alcaraz. @carlosalcaraz becomes the first player since Novak Djokovic in 2011 to win at least one set in his first 50 matches of the season 🤯 You can’t escape from Alcaraz.@carlosalcaraz becomes the first player since Novak Djokovic in 2011 to win at least one set in his first 50 matches of the season 🤯#OBN22 https://t.co/Ilo6eqqUuj

21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic was the first man ever to achieve the record back in 2011. The Serb was at the zenith of his tennis career in 2011 and the former World No. 1 won an astounding 10 singles titles, including the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2011.

It should also be noted that Alcaraz achieved the feat while being much younger - 19 years as compared to Djokovic's 24 years of age. The World No. 4 has four singles titles to his name this year.

"I played a good level of tennis, especially there in the third set, so I’m happy to get through” - Tommy Paul after win over Carlos Alcaraz

Citi Open - Day 5

Tommy Paul caused one of the major upsets in the second round of the Canadian Open in Montreal. The unseeded American saved a match point to beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in 3 hours and 15 minutes.

On the verge of another second-round exit at the Canadian Open, Paul miraculously saved a match point in the second set to show the exit to second seed Alcaraz. However, this is not the first time the 25-year-old has defeated a top 10 opponent in the last year. Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Alexander Zverev, and now Carlos Alcaraz have all become the prey of Paul's excellent ball striking.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Huge upset from the US player who stuns Carlos Alcaraz saving a match point 6-7 7-6 6-3 in Montréal R2 AWESOME Tommy Paul!Huge upset from the US player who stuns Carlos Alcaraz saving a match point 6-7 7-6 6-3 in Montréal R2 AWESOME Tommy Paul! 🔥Huge upset from the US player who stuns Carlos Alcaraz saving a match point 6-7 7-6 6-3 in Montréal R2 https://t.co/0kGF2911g1

Speaking after the match, the American said he was happy to get through to the next round.

“He hit a pretty nice passing shot there at the last point and I covered the line well, volleyed it well. I think I did a lot of things well today. I played a good level of tennis, especially there in the third set, so I’m happy to get through,” the American said.

Despite not being expected to win the game after losing the first set to Alcaraz, Paul admitted that he still kept faith in himself and in his tennis.

“I just felt like I was in his service games,” said Paul. “In the second set I felt like I could break. I didn’t expect to get two breaks back and serve for the set, [but] I felt like I was playing comfortable tennis overall. I stuck to the game plan and played well.”

Paul will now face either Marin Cilic or Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Canadian Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan