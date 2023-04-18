Carlos Alcaraz appears in a confident mood upon his return to the courts at the Barcelona Open after he withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters following a wrist and spine injury. He was seen sporting a very colorful outfit in his second-round match at the tournament.

After his semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open earlier this month, Alcaraz revealed that he suffered post-traumatic arthritis in his left arm and also felt spinal discomfort. Following his diagnosis, Alcaraz withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The World No.2 is currently defending his Barcelona Open title. Last year, the Spaniard reigned supreme in Barcelona by defeating compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, in the final.

Alcaraz dominated his first-round match at this year's Barcelona Open against Nuno Borges, defeating the Portuguese player 6-3, 6-1.

During his post-match press conference, the Spaniard stated that this was his first clay court match since the Rio Open and that he is confident in his movements. He also called Barcelona a tournament special to him.

"First match on since Rio. And yeah, and I feel great moving Well, you know, hitting the ball really well. So, yeah, I got a lot of confidence playing here in Barcelona that these are really special place for me," Alcaraz stated.

The interviewer also joked that following his injury, Alcaraz was back in bright colors referencing the bright yellow, green and black attire he donned for his maiden match. The 19-year-old was upbeat and responded that with a new outfit, he is a new 'Carlitos' who is ready to give his all on clay.

"Yeah. I mean, new outfit. That means that Carlito is here, you know? Very, very colorful. And, yeah, new. Carlitos is here again on clay and ready to give his 100%." Alcaraz chuckled.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of Barcelona Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Miami Open - Day 13

After breezing past the second round at the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz will now face fellow countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16.

Bautista Agut prevailed over Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 to set up a Round-of-16 clash against the teen sensation. Bautista Agut and Alcaraz have faced off against each other only once prior to this clash.

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 1-0. The pair last met in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, with Carlos Alcaraz defeating Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-0.

