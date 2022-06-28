Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 2

In a tight battle on Court 1, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz rode out an attacking bombardment from Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff to advance 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in an intense first-round clash that lasted four hours and 11 minutes.

Alcaraz will next play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor as he aims to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Griekspoor began his Wimbledon campaign with a stunning comeback win over Fabio Fogini. He lost his serve in the penultimate game of the opening set and was punished by the Italian in the first two sets as Fognini led the match in the early proceedings.

However, the Dutch player kept his cool and tightened his game, completely outclassing Fogini in the next three sets to secure a second-round berth at Wimbledon. The 25-year-old blasted 37 winners and launched 14 aces in the match.

Griekspoor has a below-par 43 percent success ratio this season, having struggled to make an impact in his last few tournaments, but on grass he has a 70 percent win ratio and shines on the surface.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing ?

The World No. 7 will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. This will be his second competitive match on grass this season.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against ?

Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Tallon Griekspoor in the second round at Wimbledon.

Griekspoor has shown a lot of promise on grass this season. The Dutchman reached the round-of-16 of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championship and Halle Open this month. He ended his preparations for Wimbledon with a run to the quarterfinals at the Mallorca Championships.

The 25-year-old dominated the ATP challenger tour in 2021, winning eight titles in a span of seven months, including five on the trot at the tail end of the season. He made his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon last year, but made an early exit by bowing out to World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the first round.

Griekspoor has put up some eye-opening performances this year and will be poised to establish himself on the main tour. He has an opportunity to elimanate one of the most in-form players of 2022 on Wednesday.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tallon Griekspoor match schedule

The second-round clash between Alcaraz and Griekspoor will take place on Wednesday, June 29.

Match Timing: To be decided

Date: June 29, 2022.

Carlos Alacaraz vs Tallon Griekspoor streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Alcaraz take on Griekspoor live on their respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

