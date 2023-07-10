Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon 2023 QF

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz reached his first quarterfinal at Wimbledon with a hard-fought four-set win over 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini on Monday.
The 20-year-old Spaniard dropped the opener but conceded only three games apiece in the next three sets to make new ground on his third appearance at the grasscourt Major.
Alcaraz is in good form, dropping only one set in four matches. Coming off his maiden grasscourt title at Queen's, the Spaniard is looking to reign supreme at SW 19 to stay No. 1.
So, without further ado, let's get to where Alcaraz is playing next, his next opponent, the match schedule, and TV and live streaming options.
Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?
Carlos Alcaraz is in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He made the second round on his debut in 2021 and the fourth round last year.
Who is Alcaraz playing against?
Alcaraz continues his quest for a maiden Wimbledon title against seventh seed Holger Rune in the first quarterfinal at the grasscourt Major, which features two players younger than 21.
Alcaraz and Rune are two of the best young players in the sport, have similar game styles, and are in the top ten. Moreover, both are in the midst of fine campaigns, with Carlos Alcaraz going 44-4 and Rune 37-12.
Having split their two previous meetings, they're set to clash on grass for the first time.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune match schedule
The Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Rune will be played on Wednesday.
Date: July 12, 2023
Match timing: Will be updated when the order of play is announced for the day.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Wimbledon live on the following channels and websites:
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Africa - Canal Plus International
Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat
Australia - Nine Network
Belgium - Eurosport
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)
Croatia - SportKlub
Czech Republic - Eurosport
Denmark - DR
France - beIN Sports France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - Nova
India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD
Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia
Japan - WOWOW & NHK
Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Norway - Eurosport
Poland - Polsat
Serbia - RTS & SportKlub
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +
Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel