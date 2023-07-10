Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon 2023 QF

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz reached his first quarterfinal at Wimbledon with a hard-fought four-set win over 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini on Monday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard dropped the opener but conceded only three games apiece in the next three sets to make new ground on his third appearance at the grasscourt Major.

Alcaraz is in good form, dropping only one set in four matches. Coming off his maiden grasscourt title at Queen's, the Spaniard is looking to reign supreme at SW 19 to stay No. 1.

So, without further ado, let's get to where Alcaraz is playing next, his next opponent, the match schedule, and TV and live streaming options.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz is in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He made the second round on his debut in 2021 and the fourth round last year.

Who is Alcaraz playing against?

Alcaraz continues his quest for a maiden Wimbledon title against seventh seed Holger Rune in the first quarterfinal at the grasscourt Major, which features two players younger than 21.

Alcaraz and Rune are two of the best young players in the sport, have similar game styles, and are in the top ten. Moreover, both are in the midst of fine campaigns, with Carlos Alcaraz going 44-4 and Rune 37-12.

Having split their two previous meetings, they're set to clash on grass for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune match schedule

The Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Rune will be played on Wednesday.

Date: July 12, 2023

Match timing: Will be updated when the order of play is announced for the day.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Wimbledon live on the following channels and websites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

