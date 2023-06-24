Former tennis player Paul McNamee recently weighed in on Carlos Alcaraz's chances at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships following the Spaniard's win over Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

Alcaraz claimed victory over Dimitrov in the grass-court tournament's quarterfinal with a score of 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard's victory moves him to 3-0 in the pair's ATP head-to-head records and 5-4 on grass courts overall.

With his first top 30 victory on the surface, the former World No.1 advances to the semifinals for the eighth time in nine events this season. His only early exit this year came in the third round of the Rome Masters.

McNamee took to Twitter to say that Carlos Alcaraz's win over Grigor Dimitrov, a former Queen's champion and a "bona fide" grass courter, will significantly raise expectations for the Spaniard at Wimbledon.

"That’s a very good win by Alcaraz over Dimitrov, a former winner of Queen’s (or is it King’s Club now?), and a bona fide grass courter… that will significantly raise expectations on Alcaraz at Wimbledon," McNamee wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about his Wimbledon 2023 chances, says it is "going to be complicated"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the Cinch Championships.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Carlos Alcaraz discussed his chances at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He stated that winning on grass would be "complicated" due to his lack of experience on the surface.

"Well, I think I have said that I can win any tournament that I play. Obviously on grass it is a bit more complicated as I don't have a lot of experience and in the matches that I played I struggled a bit," he said.

Alcaraz also stated that matching the level of players such as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on grass would be a tough task given their dominance on the surface.

"And obviously [Novak] Djokovic, together with [Roger] Federer is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court. So it's going to be complicated," he added.

The Spaniard claimed that last year's Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has better chances than him in posing a threat to Novak Djokovic's title defense.

"[Nick] Kyrgios has played a final in Wimbledon and he is very good on grass as well. I'm not saying I am not capable of beating Djokovic, but I have less chances than on other surfaces. I think Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic than any other player," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz has the chance to reclaim the World No.1 ranking from Novak Djokovic if he wins the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

