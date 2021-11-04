Carlos Alcaraz says "there is no time to feel the pressure right now", hopes to be in the "same position" as Jannik Sinner in a couple of years

Carlos Alcaraz scored one of the biggest wins of his career on Wednesday when he beat Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz, 18, has demonstrated maturity and composure that belies his age this season. He has beaten a host of top players, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, and Andy Murray in what has been a breakthrough season for the young Spaniard.

In a recent interview, Jannik Sinner remarked that he found Alcaraz pressure-proof on the court. When asked if that was indeed the case, the Spaniard pointed out that he is still young and does not feel much pressure when he steps out for a match. Alcaraz said his main focus was just to enjoy himself and the moment.

"Well, I'm 18 years old, so there is no time to feel the pressure right now," Carlos Alcaraz said during his post-match press conference. "So I just I know what I have to play, and when I'm on the court, just play my game and trying to enjoy the moment."

Alcaraz is currently ranked No. 35 in the world, while Sinner is World No. 9. When asked if he thinks his level is closer to Sinner's than the rankings suggest, Alcaraz pointed out that the Italian is in the top 10 because of his consistent performances throughout the year.

"I mean, I don't know," Carlos Alcaraz continued. "He has won I think four ATP this year or five. He's 9. He's fighting for the ATP Finals."

Alcaraz believes he is still learning his trade but asserted that he is pleased with the level of tennis he has displayed this season. The Spaniard, however, expressed his desire to be "in the same position" as Sinner when he reaches the Italian's age (20).

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to emulate Jannik Sinner

"I'm still learning, gaining experience. I'm 35 right now. I mean, I'm really happy for the level I'm playing right now," Carlos Alcaraz added. "So, I mean, I hope to be in the same position as Jannik Sinner in a couple of years, so I'm really happy for the level right now."

When told that his budding rivalry with Sinner could be the main attraction of men's tennis in the coming years, Carlos Alcaraz said he was "glad" and hoped to have more such "battles" with the Italian.

"Well, I'm glad to hear that," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I mean, they supposed to know that we are playing so great battles. I mean, Jannik is there. He's 9 now. All I can say is that I hope to play more battles against him, and battles like this one."

"He's playing at home, so I think it's going to be tough" - Carlos Alcaraz on his third-round match against Hugo Gaston

Carlos Alcaraz will next take on Hugo Gaston

Carlos Alcaraz will square off against home-favorite Hugo Gaston in the third round of the Paris Masters on Thursday. Gaston is currently on a giant-killing run, having accounted for Kevin Anderson, Lorenzo Musetti, and Pablo Carreno Busta at the tournament so far.

Alcaraz revealed that he is well-versed with Gaston's playing style, having watched him in action on numerous occasions on the Challenger tour. The Spaniard pointed out that the Frenchman employs an unconventional style of tennis that involves hitting a lot of drop shots.

"Well, I saw him play a lot in the challengers," Carlos Alcaraz said. "Now I could watch a little bit against his match against Pablo. And, yeah, I know he's playing really well. I mean, it's different kind of tennis, so many dropshots, slices."

Alcaraz believes that he will need to be at his best to douse Gaston's challenge, especially since the Frenchman will enjoy the bulk of the support from the crowd.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I think I have to play really well to be able to beat him," added the Spaniard. "He's playing at home, so I think it's going to be tough."

Edited by Arvind Sriram