Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2023 SF

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz has booked a blockbuster semifinal clash with Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In his last-eight clash on Wednesday, the World No. 1 overwhelmed fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune in straight sets. The first Open Era Wimbledon quarterfinal to feature two players under the age of 21 lived up to its billing, especially in the opening exchanges.

Alcaraz clinched the opener in a tiebreak. A super second set - without unforced errors - handed the Spaniard a two-set lead. A lone break in the fifth game of the third sufficed as Alcaraz brought up his 45th win of the season to reach his first semifinal at SW19.

Meanwhile, the third-ranked Medvedev faced a far tougher outing against first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks. The Russian drew first blood, conceding four games, before Eubanks took the next two sets for the loss of just five games.

Medvedev, though, won the fourth set tiebreak before cantering to victory in the fifth, sealing victory in three minutes shy of three hours. He blasted 28 aces in the match and winning 89% of first-serve points in sets four and five. The Russian hit 52 winners and only 13 unforced errors on the night to reach his first Wimbledon semifinal.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have split their two previous meetings. The Spaniard won their last meeting in the Indian Wells final this year, while Medvedev took their lone grasscourt meeting two years ago in the second round at Wimbledon in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev match schedule

The Wimbledon 2023 semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be played on Friday.

Date: July 14, 2023

Match timing: Will be updated when the schedule of play for the day is out.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the Carlos Alcaraz-Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon semifinal on the following channels and websites:

