Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Six Kings Slam 2025 Final

Fixture: Carlo Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

Date: October 18, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Six Kings Slam

Round: Final

Venue: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Category: Exhibition

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $ 13,500,000

Live Telecast: Netflix

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview

Alcaraz in action (Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will contest in the final of the 2025 Six Kings Slam on October 18 (Saturday).

2025 has been a dream season for Alcaraz as the Spaniard has proved that he can add consistency to his tremendous ability as well. Of the fourteen events he has played this year, he has reached ten finals, winning eight titles this season. He has won titles across the three surfaces, including two Major titles at the French Open and at the US Open.

On the hard courts, Alcaraz has been phenomenal this year, winning 34 of the 39 matches on the surface in 2025 and clinching four hard-court titles this year. Coming into the Six Kings Slam, he won the Japan Open, with impressive victories over the likes of Brandon Nakashima, Casper Ruud, and Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard got a bye in the first round in Riyadh, after which he started his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.

Jannik Sinner has played a limited number of matches this year, owing to his three-month suspension, but has reached seven finals in the nine events he has played this year. The Italian won three titles, including two Major titles at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon.

On the hard courts, Sinner has won 24 of the 27 matches he has played this year, winning the Australian Open and the China Open, while also having runner-up finishes at the Cincinnati Open and at the US Open. At the Six Kings Slam, he began his campaign with a crushing 6-2, 6-3 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, followed by an equally dominating 6-4, 6-2 win over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Alcaraz has a 10-5 head-to-head record against Sinner, having won the last match 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the US Open final.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz TBD TBD TBD Jannik Sinner TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Playing against Sinner, Alcaraz wins 68 percent of his first serve points and 53 percent of the second serve points, whereas the Italian has a 69 percent and 51 percent win rate behind his first and second serve.

On the return front, both are equally matched as well, with Alcaraz winning 39 percent of the return points against the Italian, as Sinner has won 38 percent of his return points against the Spaniard.

The matches between these two players have always been close, with Alcaraz rising to the top in pressure situations and playing unreal tennis while being match points down on at least three of his victories against the Italian. However, the upcoming match in Riyadh will be indoors, which might give the edge to the Italian in a tight three-set battle.

Pick- Sinner to win in three sets

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Sinner to win

Tip 2: Match to go three sets

Tip 3: Match to go over 23 games

