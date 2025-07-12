Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Tennis world predictions, titles, best matches, ranking & all you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the two last men remaining in contention to win the Wimbledon title. The two best players in the world will face off against each other at the Centre Court on July 13, setting the stage for a second Grand Slam final encounter.

While Alcaraz is aiming for a third consecutive title at SW19, Sinner will hope to lift his first major title on a natural surface. Let’s take a deeper look at their rivalry and what fans can expect from the highly anticipated finals.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Previous matches

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner turned pro and joined the ATP Tour around the same time. Throughout their young careers, the two have gone up against each other on 12 occasions. Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 8-4.

Wimbledon 2022 was the first matchup between Alcaraz and Sinner at any Grand Slam, with the latter clinching a 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 win in the fourth round. Nearly four weeks later, the Italian came back from a set down to win the finals of the Croatia Open 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1.

Alcaraz did not need to wait for a long time before getting his revenge at the next Grand Slam. He was able to outlast his rival in a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 thriller at the US Open quarterfinals.

Fans were treated to merely three encounters between the youngsters in 2023, with all coming at the semifinal stage of tournaments. While the Spaniard won their bout at Indian Wells, Sinner enjoyed victories in Miami and Beijing.

Alcaraz has dominated their duel since then, winning each of their five meetings. Some of these contests include a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open and 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory at the final of the 2024 Beijing Open.

The most recent clash, however, is undeniably their greatest till now. Jannik Sinner took a commanding lead early in the match, leading by two sets and being up a break in the third.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Carlos Alcaraz saved three match points in the fourth set and prevailed 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in what many regard as one of the greatest Grand Slam finals ever.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Rankings and Titles

Player Ranking Career Titles 2025 Titles Grand Slams Jannik Sinner 1 19 1 3 Carlos Alcaraz 2 21 5 5

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Prediction

Carlos Alcaraz will enter Sunday’s match as the slight favorite due to his exceptional form. He is in the midst of a 24-match win streak, lifting the title in Rome, Paris, and the Queen’s Club. In Wimbledon, in particular, Alcaraz is on a 20-match win streak and has the extra motivation of joining the elusive company of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic as only the fifth player to win The Championships three times in a row.

Sinner has dropped fewer sets and put up a better serving performance than his upcoming opponent. However, it is worth noting that Sinner is dealing with a right elbow injury following a hard fall during his fourth-round battle against Grigor Dimitrov.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in five sets.

