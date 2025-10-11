Carlos Taberner vs Luka Mikrut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Copa Faulcombridge 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Taberner vs Luka Mikrut

Date: October 11, 2025

Tournament: Copa Faulcombridge

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Valencia, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Challenger

Prize Money: €181,250

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | Worldwide - ATP Challenger TV

Carlos Taberner vs Luka Mikrut preview

Carlos Taberner at the Sevilla Challenger 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Carlos Taberner will face Luka Mikrut in the semifinals of the Copa Faulcombridge 2025.

Taberer was on the verge of mounting a comeback in his opener here, only for his opponent, Diego Dedura, to retire towards the end of the third set. He beat Luka Pavlovic 6-2, 6-3 in the second round to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Marco Trungelliti.

The pair started the contest by trading service breaks. Taberner then snagged another break of serve to inch ahead. He remained in front until the end to capture the set. While they matched each other shot for shot for most of the second set, the Spaniard raised his level and went on a three-game run to score a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Mikrut staged a comeback to beat Alejandro Moro Canas in the first round. A comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Carlos Lopez Montagud put him in the quarterfinals, where Christoph Negritu awaited him. The young Croat's failure to overcome a break deficit cost him the first set.

The second set was extremely competitive, with Mikrut edging past Negritu in the tie-break to level the proceedings. The 21-year-old needed only one break of serve in the deciding set to wrap up a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 comeback win.

Carlos Taberner vs Luka Mikrut head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Carlos Taberner vs Luka Mikrut odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Taberner -105 -1.5 (+210) Over 21.5 (-145) Luka Mikrut +135 +1.5 (-325) Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Carlos Taberner vs Luka Mikrut prediction

Both players are in the middle of a career-best season. Taberer advanced to his maiden final on the ATP Tour at the Croatia Open in July and peaked at No. 83 in the rankings. However, he has since dropped out of the top 100, though he could return to the region once again if he reaches the final.

Taberner has a 42-23 record across all levels this year, and all but one of his wins have come on clay. 21-year-old Mirkut could be the next big thing from Croatia. After winning four titles on the ITF circuit earlier this year, he set his sights on the Challenger Tour. He has since won a couple of Challenger titles, including one a week ago. He has a combined 54-17 across all tours record this year.

Mirkut is currently on an eight-match winning streak. After cracking the top 250 a week ago, he is now set to breach at least the top 170 with his run in Valencia. He could also break into the top 150 with a title. While Taberner is a worthy opponent on clay, the 21-year-old's current form makes him the favorite to win this showdown.

Pick: Luka Mikrut to win in three sets.

Carlos Taberner vs Luka Mikrut betting tips

Tip 1: Luka Mikrut to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 28 games.

Tip 3: The match will have at least one tie-break.

