Carlos Taberner vs Marco Trungelliti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Valencia Challenger 2025

Fixture: (3) Carlos Taberner vs (9) Marco Trungelliti

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: Valencia Challenger 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Valencia, Spain

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: €181,250

Carlos Taberner vs Marco Trungelliti preview

Taberner at the Gijon Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Carlos Taberner will face Marco Trungelliti in the quarterfinals of the Valencia Challenger.

Taberner has had a propitious season so far. After title-winning runs in Murcia and Sassuolo, he secured a runner-up finish in Umag. Despite a valiant effort against Luciano Darderi, the Italian defeated him in the Umag final, 6-3, 6-3.

The Spaniard entered Valencia after a second-round exit in Braga. He started his campaign by cruising past Diego Dedura Palomero and Luka Pavlovic in the initial rounds. Taberner outfoxed the Frenchman Pavlovic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Trugelliti at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2024 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Marco Trungelliti has had a solid season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Lyon, Tulln, and Targu Mures, he also reached the semifinals in Troyes and Heilbronn. The Argentine also entered the qualifiers of all four Majors this year, but couldn't earn a place in the main draw.

Trungelliti started his campaign in Valencia with efficient wins over Nerman Fatic and Pol Martin Tiffon in the first two rounds. He was handed a mid-match victory against Tiffon as the Spaniard retired hurt after the first set due to injury.

Carlos Taberner vs Marco Trungelliti head-to-head

Taberner and Trungelliti have never faced each other on the main tour. However, the Spaniard leads the head-to-head against Trungelliti in lower-level matches 2-1. He defeated the Argentine most recently in the Punta del Este Challenger this year.

Carlos Taberner vs Marco Trungelliti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Taberner Marco Trungelliti

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated).

Carlos Taberner vs Marco Trungelliti prediction

Taberner will be delighted with his progress this year. He reached his maiden final on tour and captured two titles on the Challenger circuit. The Spaniard has played most of his matches on clay this year, which could help his cause in Valencia.

Trungelliti, meanwhile, has also meant business in 2025. The Argentine was one win away from qualifying for the US Open, but Pablo Llamas Ruiz stood in his way in the final round. He's spent less time on the court than his opposite number and will be prepared to go all out in the next round.

A thrilling encounter will be on the cards in the quarterfinals of the Valencia Challenger. Trungelliti has won 17 out of his last 19 matches on the Challenger circuit. Considering their recent form, the Argentine will have a clear edge in this round.

Pick: Trungelliti to win in three sets.

Carlos Taberner vs Marco Trungelliti betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Trungelliti to register more aces than Taberner.

