Caroline Wozniacki to announce retirement after brief comeback; Coco Gauff gets new Slam-winning coach | 5 bold predictions for tennis in October 2025

Coco Gauff's through to the semifinals of the China Open 2025, where she's the defending champion. She has performed quite well without a full-time coach by her side, though she will be keen to hire one as soon as possible. She could potentially snag a former Major champion as a coach who's currently available to take up a new assignment.

Caroline Wozniacki isn't done with tennis just yet. She's currently on a hiatus after the birth of her third child, though her upcoming comeback could be her last. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka could finish their respective seasons on a strong note by winning their upcoming tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz, who's dealing with an injury, could miss one more tournament as a result of it. Here are some predictions with respect to the tennis world for the month of October 2025 which could come true:

#1. Caroline Wozniacki to call it quits for good after a brief comeback

Caroline Wozniacki accomplished her long-cherished goal of winning a Major at the Australian Open 2018. She retired a couple of years later at the same tournament after a successful career. However, the competitive itch never went away and she returned to the tour in the second half of 2023, having given birth to two kids during her time away from the sport.

Wozniacki made the fourth round of the US Open in 2023 and 2024, and reached her only WTA 1000 quarterfinal at the Indian Wells Open 2024. After the conclusion of the US Open 2024, she went on a hiatus. She revealed she was pregnant earlier this year and gave birth to her third child in July.

The former World No. 1 still intends to make another comeback, though this time it could be her final hurrah. She will be 36 years old when she returns to the tour next year. Her movement was one of her biggest strengths, and it will be compromised at this point. Like her peers Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova, she's likely to compete in a select few tournaments and wrap up this chapter of her life after a brief comeback.

#2. Novak Djokovic to win the Shanghai Masters 2025

Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Novak Djokovic has proven that he's far from finished. He's still giving most of the tour a run for their money, reaching the semifinals of all four Majors, winning the Geneva Open and finishing as the runner-up at the Miami Open. His last three losses have come against either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner, the two best players on the tour at the moment.

Djokovic is now back in action at the Shanghai Masters. He's the most successful player in the history of the tournament, with four titles to his name. With Alcaraz out of the tournament, he will only have to contend with defending champion Sinner this time. They're in the same half of the draw and could meet in the semifinals. He lost to the Italian in last year's final here.

No player has defended their title in Shanghai since Djokovic himself did it in 2013. This could be the Serb's time to shine. He has put himself in a position to win quite often this year, only to be stopped by either Alcaraz or Sinner. Dealing with both of them could've been an uphill task. However, he's more than capable of taking out one of them to reign supreme in Shanghai once again.

#3. Coco Gauff adds Goran Ivanisevic to her coaching team

Coco Gauff parted ways with her coach Matt Daly prior to this year's US Open. In order to improve her serve, she hired biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, who also helped Aryna Sabalenka overcome her serving yips a couple of years ago.

However, Gauff is still without a proper coach. She has slowly improved her serve with MacMillian in her corner. With an eye on improving her serving tactics, she could hire former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic as her coach. He was noted for having an impressive serve and could aid the young American in her quest to improve hers.

Following the end of his long-term partnership with Novak Djokovic, Ivanisevic's coaching gigs have been unfruitful. He was the third wheel during his tenure with Elena Rybakina, who still wanted her old coach by her side.

Ivanisevic's time with Stefanos Tsitsipas ended on a sour note as well, with the two airing out their dirty laundry in public. However, Gauff has always been on her best behavior with her team, so if they do join forces, it's likely to be smooth sailing for them.

#4. Carlos Alcaraz to withdraw from the Six Kings Slam

Carlos Alcaraz at the Japan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz continued his good run of form to win the Japan Open earlier this week (Tuesday, September 30). However, he sustained an injury during his first-round match. He played through the pain to eventually triumph in Tokyo but announced his withdrawal from the ongoing Shanghai Masters shortly after hoisting the winner's trophy.

Alcaraz's next tournament is an exhibition event, the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia from October 15-18. With a massive $6 million payday for the champion, it's a lucrative event for those involved. However, the Spaniard also has his sights set on finishing the year as the No. 1 player.

While Alcaraz has a lead of 2,580 points over Jannik Sinner in the race to the year-end No. 1 ranking, his withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters has given the Italian an opportunity to close the gap. He'll want to avoid exacerbating his existing injury by playing an exhibition event and potentially missing the rest of the season. Thus, there's a chance that he could skip the Six Kings Slam.

#5. Naomi Osaka to win the Wuhan Open 2025

Naomi Osaka finally rediscovered her best form over the past few months. She finished as the runner-up at the Canadian Open and reached the semifinals of the US Open. However, competing at the China Open for the first time since the season's last Major, she was bundled out in the second round.

Osaka will be keen to bounce back after the setback. The upcoming Wuhan Open, the season's final WTA 1000 tournament which begins from October 6, will give her another opportunity to make a statement.

With a lot of players either fatigued or dealing with injuries, Osaka could capitalize on the same to capture her biggest title since her return to the tour from maternity leave last year. A title could also boost her chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals, so there's plenty of motivation for her to win the tournament.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis.



