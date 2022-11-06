Caroline Wozniacki congratulates Holger Rune on reaching Paris Masters final

Caroline Wozniacki has congratulated Holger Rune on reaching the final of the Paris Masters.

The 19-year-old Dane ended Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak by beating him 6-4, 6-2 to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final. He thus avenged his defeat to the Canadian in the Swiss Indoors final last week.

Following his win, Rune posted a few pictures on Instagram, expressing his joy at reaching the final in Paris.

"Brutally focused, moving on to the final at @rolexparismasters . Super happy and see you tomorrow at 15:00," Rune captioned his post.

Caroline Wozniacki responded to Rune's Instagram post by congratulating the teenager on his victory.

"Great job," she wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki congratulated Holger Rune on his victory

"I'm super proud on how I handled everything today" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune in action at the 2022 Paris Masters

Holger Rune said in his post-match press conference that he was "super proud" of the way he handled everything in his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"You know, I feel great. It was really a great match today. From the beginning till the end I was focusing on my game plan, and really, during it was trying to take every point, even though that Felix is putting a lot of pressure with his serve and first shot on the forehand. So I had to try to avoid that. Yeah, I'm super proud on how I handled everything today," the Dane said.

When asked about his improved form over the past month-and-a-half, Holger Rune said that he tries to focus on his own game rather than think too much about his opponent. He added that he now knows his fellow competitors' games pretty well.

"I just think that I try to stay very focused and composed on the court and really just focused on the game, what I have to do. Don't think too much how my opponent plays and stuff like this. I know almost every guy on tour now how they play, so it's just about how I can potentially put the most pressure on the opponent that I play as much as possible," Rune said.

"That's what I have been trying to do yesterday, today, and against all the players, you know. Because I know if I put any initiative over to them, they're going to put me under pressure and probably win. So I have to be the one that's playing aggressive first," he added.

Rune will face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. The Serb beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4) in the other semifinal.

Poll : 0 votes