Caroline Wozniacki to play close friend Angelique Kerber in farewell match in Copenhagen

Caroline Wozniacki recently announced on social media she'll be playing her "final" match against "great friend" Angelique Kerber in Copenhagen. The 2018 Australian Open champion retired from tennis following her third-round exit in Melbourne in 2020, but wants to have a proper send-off in front of her home crowd.

"Hi everyone! I'm so excited to announce that we found a day for my final match in Copenhagen. It's going to be at Royal Arena, February 9th and it's going to be against my great friend Angelique Kerber," Wozniacki said in a video on Twitter.

"Last time we played each other I lost, so I'm going to work really hard to get my revenge and I can't wait to see you all there for an amazing night and a great party and some unbelieavble tennis. See you there."

Caroline Wozniacki @CaroWozniacki Excited to announce we found a date for my “Final Match” in Copenhagen! It is going to be February 9, 2022 in Royal Arena against my great friend @AngeliqueKerber ! Can’t wait to see you there!! Excited to announce we found a date for my “Final Match” in Copenhagen! It is going to be February 9, 2022 in Royal Arena against my great friend @AngeliqueKerber ! Can’t wait to see you there!! https://t.co/tdreCznV7s

Angelique Kerber was one of Wozniacki's fiercest rivals and remains a close friend.

The rivalry between Kerber and Wozniacki was one of the fiercest on the women's tour. The two have produced some of their best tennis against each other, with the German three-time Grand Slam winner leading 8-7 in the head-to-head.

The last time they played in Copenhagen, Kerber emerged victorious, which means Wozniacki will be gunning for revenge when she takes the court for her farewell match.

Caroline Wozniacki was initially set to play her farewell match against Serena Williams

Following a successful 2018 season in which she won her only Grand Slam title, Caroline Wozniacki revealed that she had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

She struggled with injuries throughout 2019 and at the end of the year announced her intention to retire following the 2020 Australian Open. The Dane started her farewell season by playing doubles with close friend Serena Williams, losing in the final of the Auckland Open.

Also Read

Serena Williams was originally supposed to play against Wozniacki in her farewell match,

Following her exit from the Australian Open, the Dane was expected to play her farewell match against the 23-time Grand Slam champion, but those plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Arvind Sriram