Catalonia Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Cortez Llorca preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Cortez Llorca

Tournament: Catalonia Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vic Tennis Club, Lleida, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked

Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Cortez Llorca preview

Former World No. 13 Fernandez hits a forehand at Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Top seed Leylah Fernandez will face Spain's Lucia Cortez Llorca in the first round of the 2025 Catalonia Open on Tuesday (April 29).

Fernandez has endured a rough patch on the WTA Tour since reaching the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open in February. The Canadian has dropped five of her last six matches, with her most recent defeat coming to USA's Ann Li in the second round of the Madrid Open last month.

The World No. 25 is making her debut at the Catalonia Open — a WTA 125 tournament — in Lleida this week. Adept on claycourts in her own right, the 22-year-old will be eager to tap into the same form that helped her reach the quarterfinals of the French Open three years ago.

Cortez Llorca, meanwhile, qualified for the Challenger event in Lleida this week. The 24-year-old, who is ranked well outside the women's top 300, primarily competes on the ITF circuit. She won her maiden singles title at the W50 event in Bytom, Poland last August on clay.

Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Cortez Llorca head-to-head

Fernandez and Cortez Llorca have never faced off on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Cortez Llorca odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Leylah Fernandez Lucia Cortez Llorca

(Odds will be added once available)

Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Cortez Llorca prediction

Lucia Cortez Llorca hits a volley | Image Source: Getty

Fernandez is one of the best counterpunchers on the WTA Tour, thanks to her world-class endurance and rally skills. Despite being only 5'6, the 2021 US Open runner-up is also a respectable server. She also plays left-handed, which is bound to give her an advantage during baseline exchanges against her righty opponent.

Born in Spain, Cortez Llorca was brought up on claycourts and also has a defensive game. The World No. 258's biggest weapon is her loopy topspin forehand - a shot that she hits with a lot of margin. Her backhand, however, is relatively underpowered and will likely be picked apart by Fernandez, who is capable of some great cross-court angles on her forehand.

Pick: Fernandez to win in straight sets.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More