Charleston Open 2024 final: Daria Kasatkina vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daria Kasatkina vs Danielle Collins

Date: Sunday, April 7

Match Timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 10:30 pm GMT, 12:00 am IST

Tournament: Charleston Open 2024

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: LTP-Daniel Island, Charleston, SC, U.S.

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Green Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Daria Kasatkina vs Danielle Collins preview

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open

Fourth seed Daria Kasatkina will square off against home favorite Danielle Collins in the final of the Charleston Open on Sunday, April 7.

Kasatkina kicked off her campaign in Charleston with a gritty 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 win against Ashlyn Krueger in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. She won her second round convincingly against 15th seed Anhelina Kalinina with a 6-1, 6-4 score.

Up against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian in the quarter-finals, the Russian overcame a one-set deficit to eventually seal the tie 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3. She then saw off the top seed Jessica Pegula in the last four. The pair split the first two sets before Kasatkina held her nerve to clinch an incredibly competitive last set and win the match with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) scoreline.

Collins, meanwhile, began her campaign with a scintillating 6-1, 6-4 win over former World No. 2 Paula Badosa in the first round. She then shocked the second-seed and defending champion One Jabeur in the second round, sealing a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win.

Collins beat compatriot Sloane Stephens convincingly in the third round with a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline. She impressed once again in the quarterfinals, sealing a 6-3, 6-4 win over 11th seed Elise Mertens. Collins kept her impressive run going, brushing aside the resurgent Maria Sakkari in the last four with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Daria Kasatkina vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Daria Kasatkina and Danielle Collins have faced off thrice on the WTA tour so far, with the former holding a 2-1 head-to-head advantage. The Russian won their last encounter in San Jose back in 2021.

Daria Kasatkina vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open

Daria Kasatkina and Danielle Collins' summit clash in Charleston promises plenty of action, with both players in great form.

The Russian may have played three matches that went the distance so far this week, but she has been decisive when it mattered most. She displayed incredible mental fortitude and calm while closing out her matches against Jaqueline Cristian and Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

Into her third final of the year, Kasatkina will aim to lift her first title of the season after falling short in the previous two attempts.

Collins, meanwhile, has carried her splendid form from Miami into Charleston, having dropped just one set en route to the finals. She won her first WTA 1000 event a couple of weeks ago and looks in a great position to lift the fourth WTA title of her career.

Both players head into this encounter evenly matched. Collins might just hold the slight edge based on her current run of form and incredible momentum, but Kasatkina's victory can not be ruled out, considering all her experience on the biggest stage.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.