Charleston Open 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (4) Daria Kasatkina

Date: April 6, 2024

Tournament: Charleston Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Daria Kasatkina preview

WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open 2024 - Day 5

Top seed Jessica Pegula will square off against Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals of the Charleston Open on Saturday (April 6).

After a slow start to the season, Pegula has picked up her game in the last few weeks. The American has amassed 12 wins from 17 matches, including semifinal appearances in Adelaide and San Diego. She registered a shocking second-round exit in the Australian Open, where she was stunned by French talent Clara Burel in straight sets.

The 30-year-old entered the Charleston Open on the back of a quarterfinal appearance at the Miami Open. In Charleston, she started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Amanda Anisimova and then outfoxed the likes of Magda Linette and Victoria Azarenka en route to the semifinals. Pegula outlasted Azarenka in just over two hours and 30 minutes with scores of 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7).

Daria Kasatkina at the Charleston Open 2024

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season by amassing 15 wins from 23 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International and the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

The Russian entered Charleston on the back of a third-round exit in the Miami Open, where she lost to Sorana Cirstea. She started her campaign on the green clay in Charleston with a thrilling three-set win over Ashlynn Krueger and then outclassed Anhelina Kalinina in the following round.

Kasatkina then secured a brilliant comeback win against Jaqueline Cristian in the quarterfinals, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Kasatkina 2-0. She defeated the Russian most recently in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open 2023. The duo were also scheduled to play in the Adelaide International 2024, but Kasatkina withdrew from their contest due to illness.

Jessica Pegula vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula Daria Kasatkina

Odds will be updated when available.

Jessica Pegula vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Jessica Pegula at the Charleston Open 2024

An enthralling contest is on the cards between Jessica Pegula and Daria Kasatkina in the semifinal of the Charleston Open on Saturday. Both players have been brilliant in the clay court event so far and will be determined to enter the finals.

Pegula will be eyeing a chance to grab her first title on the main tour this year. She has a formidable record on clay and even holds a psychological advantage against Kastkina by defeating her in their previous encounters. Her top-spin heavy groundstrokes and versatile all-around game give her the upper hand during matches.

Kasatkina, on the contrary, has stuck to the task for the last couple of years on tour. Her record in the initial few rounds of an event is impressive, but the Russian has struggled to get over the line when it comes to the business end. She will be hoping to play out of her skin in the semifinals and stake her claim for the title in Charleston. Her potent serve and ability to find a winner from anywhere on court could come in handy on the clay surface.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will come out on top. Both players have a solid record on clay, but considering their current form and record at the highest level, Pegula should be able to pass this test and enter the finals.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.