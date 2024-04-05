Charleston Open 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (12) Victoria Azarenka

Date: Friday, April 5

Tournament: Charleston Open 2024

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: LTP-Daniel Island, Charleston, SC, U.S.

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Green Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Top seed and home favorite Jessica Pegula is set to lock horns with 12th seed Victoria Azarenka in a blockbuster quarter-finals at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Pegula kicked off her campaign in Charleston against compatriot Amanda Anisimova in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. She went down in the first set but clawed back in the next two sets to seal a thrilling 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win.

Up against Magda Linette in round two, Pegula raced off the blocks with a double break to take a 4-1 lead in the first set before wrapping it up 6-2. The American dominated the second set as well, cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 win to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Azarenka's Charleston Open campaign, meanwhile, also began in the second round against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Azarenka dominated the match from start to finish, sealing it 6-1, 6-2.

Facing Taylor Townsend in round three, Azarenka dropped the first set in a tiebreaker but bounced back to seal a hard-fought 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka have met five times on tour up until now, with the Belarusian minorly edging their head-to-head 3-2. She also won their last encounter at the 2023 Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka's quarter-final encounter promises to be an exciting one, with both players heading into the contest on the back of some good form.

Despite a grueling match against Anisimova, Pegula came into her own against Linette in the following round. She won an incredible 91% of points behind her first serve and was equally effective on her opponent's serve, breaking it four times in total.

Azarenka, meanwhile, coasted through her first-round encounter but endured a stiffer test in the following round. Despite going down in a tight first-set tie-breaker against Townsend in the third round, Azarenka fought back valiantly to ultimately seal the win.

Pegula and Azarenka will both look to boss the proceedings from the baseline with their powerful groundstrokes. The winner could ultimately be decided based on who plays the bigger points better.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka in three sets.