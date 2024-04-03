Charleston Open 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Leylah Fernandez vs Sloane Stephens

Date: April 3, 2024

Tournament: Charleston Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Sloane Stephens preview

Fernandez at the WTA 500 San Diego Open 2024

14th seed Leylah Fernandez will square off against Sloane Stephens in the second round of the Charleston Open on Wednesday (April 3).

Fernandez has won seven out of 14 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, which is only the second time she reached the last eight of a WTA 1000 event.

The Canadian will enter the Charleston Open on the back of a third round exit in the Miami Open. Despite a spirited effort against Jessica Pegula, she couldn't make her mark against the American, who won with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-4. Fernandez is currently 34th in the WTA rankings.

Stephens at the WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 2

Sloane Stephens has notched up nine wins from 17 matches so far this season, including third round appearances in the BNP Paribas Open and the Australian Open. She outfoxed the likes of Olivia Gadecki and Daria Kasatkina in Melbourne, but fell to Anna Kalinskaya in an absorbing three-set bout.

The American entered Charleston on the back of a second round exit in the Miami Open, where she lost to Sorana Cirstea. She started her campaign by breezing past Magdalena Frech with a convincing scoreline of 6-0, 6-2.

Leylah Fernandez vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Fernandez leads the head-to-head against Stephens 3-0. She defeated the American most recently in the Grampians Trophy 2021 in Melbourne.

Leylah Fernandez vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -115 -1.5 (+190) Over 21.5 (-120) Sloane Stephens -110 +1.5 (-275) Under 21.5 (-120)

Odds will be updated when available.

Leylah Fernandez vs Sloane Stephens prediction

An exciting contest is on the cards between Leylah Fernandez and Sloane Stephens in the second round of the Charleston Open. Both players possess the necessary skill set and drive to make a deep run in the WTA 500 event.

Fernandez will be eager to rediscover her form and improve her mediocre record on clay. The left-handed player is known for her heavy groundstrokes. quick decision-making skills and enthusiastic demeanor on court.

Stephens, on the contrary, captured her only title in the last two years on clay at the ITF 125 in Saint Malo. The American has shown glimpses of her clinical all-around game this year, but lacks the killer instinct to get past A-grade competitors on tour. She likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and relies heavily on her serve.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and executes their strategy to the tea, will have the upper hand in this bout. The head-to-head record heavily favors Fernandez, but all of those wins came on the hard court surface.

Stephens has a superior record on clay and has started her campaign in Charleston with a commanding win. She should be able pass this test against Fernadez in the second round.

Pick: Stephens to win in three sets.

