Charleston Open 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins

Date: April 6, 2024

Tournament: Charleston Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins preview

Maria Sakkari in action at the Charleston Open

Third seed Maria Sakkari will take on Danielle Collins in the semifinals of the Charleston Open on Friday (April 6).

After an ordinary start to the season, Sakkari has raised her level in the last two months. The Greek has chalked up 15 wins from 21 matches so far in 2024, including a runner-up finish in the BNP Paribas Open 2024. She also reached the quarterfinals in the Miami Open, where she lost to eventual runner-up Elena Rybakina in a grueling three-set encounter.

The 28-year-old started her campaign in Charleston by cruising past Viktoriya Tomova with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3. She then defeated the likes of Astra Sharma and Veronika Kudermetova en route to the semifinals. Sakkari outclassed the ninth-seeded Kudermetova with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 33 minutes.

Danielle Collins in action at the Charleston Open

Danille Collins, meanwhile, is in the form of her life at the moment. The American stunned the tennis fraternity with a title triumph in the Miami Open and continued her winning run in Charleston by reaching the semifinals. She outsmarted the likes of Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens and Elise Mertens en route to the last four. Collins breezed past the Belgian Mertens in the previous round with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

The 30-year-old has garnered 24 wins from 31 matches this season and also reached the quarterfinals in Austin and Doha.

Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Sakkari leads the head-to-head against Collins 2-1. However, the American defeated Sakkari most recently in the Canada Open 2023.

Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maria Sakkari +115 +1.5 (-210) Under 21.5 (-115) Danielle Collins -150 -1.5 (+150) Over 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins in the Charelston Open 2024 - Day 5

Both players are in pretty good form at the moment, so we could have a thrilling encounter on the cards.

Sakkari kick-started her slow start to the season in the BNP Paribas Open, where she reached the finals. She outsmarted high quality opponents such as Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro, but couldn't tip the scales in her favor against Iga Swiatek. The Greek has been consistent since then and will bring her powerful all-around game against her next opponent.

Collins, on the contrary, is currently on a 11-match winning streak at the moment. The American has pretty much dominated most of the matches during this phase and is the most in-form player on tour in the last three to four weeks. Her commanding presence on the baseline, impressive anticipation from the back of the court and quick decision-making skills will cause problems for Sakkari during their bout.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and executes their strategy to the tea will have the upper hand. The Charleston crowd can expect a close-contest between the duo. Sakkari has the pedigree to present a stern challenge and even edge past Collins in this tie, but the American seems to be playing at a higher level at the moment and is one step ahead of her peers. She might just sneak through to the finals.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

