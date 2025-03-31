Charleston Open 2025: Anhelina Kalinina vs Caty Mcnally preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Anhelina Kalinina vs Caty Mcnally

Date: March 31, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Anhelina Kalinina vs Caty Mcnally

Kalinina in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 55 Anhelina Kalinina will take on Caty Mcnally in the first round of the Charleston Open.

Ad

Trending

Kalinina has made a promising start to the season by amassing seven wins from nine matches, including a semifinal run in the Brisbane International and a quarterfinal exit in the Transylvania Open. She also reached the second round of the Merida Open but lost to Daria Saville in three sets.

The Ukrainian will enter Charleston on the back of first-round exits in Miami and Indian Wells. She was outfoxed by Lucia Bronzetti in Indian Wells and Victoria Azarenka in the Miami Open. The Belarusian defeated Kalinina in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Ad

Mcnally plays a backhand in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Caty Mcnally, meanwhile, plays most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open this year, which was her best result on the main tour. Despite a valiant effort against Liudmila Samsonova, the Russian defeated her in straight sets 7-6(8), 6-4.

Ad

Mcnally entered the main draw in Miami via the qualifiers. She outfoxed Arina Rodionova in the first round and then moved past Claire Liu in the second. Mcnally cemented her place in the main draw with a straight-sets victory over Liu.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Caty Mcnally head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kalinina and Mcnally is locked at 0-0.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Caty Mcnally odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anhelina Kalinina Caty Mcnally

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Caty Mcnally prediction

Kalinina in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Anhelina Kalinina struggled to find her range in Indian Wells and Miami but has shown great promise this year. She was two wins away from claiming the Brisbane International and has defeated higher-ranked players such as Diana Shnaider this year. The Ukrainian has a steady all-around game on court.

Ad

Mcnally, meanwhile, reached the semifinal of the Merida Open in 2023. She's done fairly well on the ITF circuit but hasn't been able to emulate the same consistency on the main tour. She's still finding her feet at the highest level and could do with a deep run to boost her confidence.

Considering their recent results and experience on the main tour, Kalinina will be a clear favorite to come out on top. She has a superior game compared to her opposite number and shouldn't have too many problems getting past the first round.

Pick: Kalinina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback