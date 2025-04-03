Charleston Open 2025: Danielle Collins vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Danielle Collins vs (11) Jelena Ostapenko

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: CreditOne Charleston Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Danielle Collins vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Danielle Collins at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champion Danielle Collins will take on former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the third round of the Charleston Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

After a first-round bye, Collins commenced her title defense against Robin Montgomery in the second round. The defending champion needed only a single break of serve in her favor to wrestle the opening set from her younger opponent. She continued to steamroll her rival in the second set, dishing out a breadstick for a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Ostapenko received a bye into the second round, where qualifier Louisa Chirico awaited her. The Latvian led by a break twice in the first set and even held a set point on her opponent's serve at 5-3 but couldn't close out the set at that juncture.

Ad

Chirico managed to level the score to 5-5. However, Ostapenko had the last laugh in the end, bagging the last two games of the set to take it. While she started the second set by conceding her serve, she bagged six of the next seven games to register a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Danielle Collins vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Collins 2-1 in their head-to-head. The American won their most recent encounter at the San Diego Open 2023 in three sets.

Ad

Danielle Collins vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins

-190

+1.5 (-500)

Over 21.5 (-135)

Jelena Ostapenko +145 -1.5 (+290)

Under 21.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Collins' title defense in Charleston was off to a great start in light of her convincing win over Montgomery. She didn't face a single break point throughout the match and won 80 percent of points on the back of her first serve. Having failed to defend her title in Miami last month, she will be keen to make up for it by mounting a successful title defense here.

Ad

Ostapenko snapped her four-match losing streak by beating Chirico in the previous round, though it wasn't as routine as she would've hoped for against a player ranked outside the top 100. She previously made the final of the Qatar Open in February but has failed to win a match since then until now.

Collins has a 6-4 record this season, though she has gone 1-4 against top 100 players. Her only win against a player in the top 100 came against No. 100 Baptiste at Indian Wells. Ostapenko improved her record to 7-8 this season and has beaten two top 10 players.

Ad

Ostapenko won her first couple of matches against Collins until the latter snapped the losing skid by winning their most recent encounter two years ago. Both are known to strike the ball beautifully when in the zone. While the American has struggled against top players this season, her opponent's struggles with form offer her an opportunity to score a big win.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback