Charleston Open 2025: Danielle Collins vs Robin Montgomery preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Danielle Collins vs Robin Montgomery

Date: April 2, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Danielle Collins vs Robin Montgomery preview

In picture: Danielle Collins (Getty)

Seventh seed and defending champion Danielle Collins will begin her 2025 Charleston Open campaign with a second-round clash against compatriot Robin Montgomery. It has not been a great year for Collins, as the former top-10 player has a 5-4 win/loss record in the season. She reached the third round of the Australian Open, losing 4-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Madison Keys.

Trending

Collins had an underwhelming Sunshine Double as well, losing 2-6, 4-6 against Elina Svitolina in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. The American was the defending champion in Miami but lost 4-6, 4-6 against the eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. Collins began her campaign at Charleston with a bye in the first round as she was the seventh seed.

Robin Montgomery, meanwhile, had a great start to the 2025 season, reaching the semifinals of the ASB Classic, where she lost 4-6, 3-6 against eventual champion Clara Tauson. The American player failed to qualify for the Australian Open main draw, losing 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 against Nina Stojanovic in the qualifiers.

Montgomery got a direct entry at Indian Wells but lost 1-6, 3-6 against Marta Kostyuk in the second round. The American failed to qualify for Miami, losing 6-7 (2), 4-6 against compatriot Bernarda Pera in the qualifiers. She made a confident start in Charleston, winning 6-1, 6-3 against Viktoriya Tomova in the first round.

Danielle Collins vs Robin Montgomery head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the players on the WTA Tour.

Danielle Collins vs Robin Montgomery odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins -300 TBD TBD Robin Montgomery +225 TBD TBD

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Robin Montgomery prediction

Clay has been Danielle Collins' most successful surface in her career, as she has a 65 percent win ratio on it. The American has reached three claycourt finals in her career, winning two titles, the last of which came in Charleston last year when she defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the summit clash.

Robin Montgomery, meanwhile, has just started her WTA career and has yet to make a mark on the Tour. The 20-year-old has yet to reach any WTA finals, but she has one claycourt title in the ITF Circuit.

Collins is the defending champion and will be the firm favorite to start her title defense with a win.

Pick- Collins to win in straight sets

