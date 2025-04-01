Charleston Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Maria Sakkari vs Marina Stakusic, Zhang Shuai vs Lucia Bronzetti

Day 2 of the Charleston Open will see the first round of the women's singles tournament resume. The opening day saw the likes of Ajla Tomljanovic, the Kudermetova sisters and Katie Volynets book their respective spots in the second round of the WTA 500 event.

Maria Sakkari will look to get off to a good start in Charleston as she will be up against Marina Stakusic while the experienced Zhang Shuai will take on Lucia Bronzetti. The likes of Hailey Baptiste, Anna Blinkova and Erika Andreeva will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at how some of the women's singles matches on Day 3 of the Charleston Open could go.

#1. Maria Sakkari vs Marina Stakusic

Maria Sakkari will take on Canadian qualifier Marina Stakusic in the first round of the Charleston Open. This will be the very first meeting between the two players, with the winner facing third seed Zheng Qinwen in the second round of the WTA 500 event.

Sakkari last competed at the Miami Open, where she suffered a third-round defeat to Coco Gauff. Stakusic's last tournament, on the other hand, was a WTA Challenger event in Mexico, where she lost to Heather Watson in the quarterfinals. The Greek has won just five out of 15 main-draw matches so far this season while the Canadian has triumphed in just one.

While Sakkari has had a poor 2025 so far, she should be able to come out on top at her best.

Predicted Winner: Maria Sakkari.

#2. Hailey Baptiste vs Olivia Gadecki

Haoley Baptiste will take on Olivia Gadecki in the first round of the Charleston Open in what will be the first meeting between the two on the WTA Tour. Baptiste won their last encounter, which came in the qualifiers of the 2022 French Open and whoever wins this time, will set up a second-round clash with fourth seed Emma Navarro in the second round of the WTA 500 event.

Hailey Baptiste last played at the Miami Open, where she did well to reach the third round. The American later withdrew from a WTA Challenger event in Puerta Vallarta, which is where Gadecki last competed. The Aussie suffered an opening-round defeat to Daria Saville.

Baptiste has won six out of 11 main-draw matches so far in 2025 while Gadecki triumphed in just one. The American will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win and should be able to reach the second round of the Charleston Open if she replicates her performances in Miami.

Predicted Winner: Hailey Baptiste.

#3. Louisa Chirico vs Erika Andreeva

American qualifier Louisa Chirico will take on Erika Andreeva in the first round of the Charleston Open. This willl be the very first encounter between the two and whoever wins, will take on 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the WTA 500 event.

Chirico competed in qualifiers of the clay-court and booked her place in the main-draw after edging out Kajsa Rinaldo Persson 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-5. Erika Andreeva's last tournament was the Puerto Vallarta Open, where she lost to Maddison Inglis in the second round.

Chirico is yet to win a man-draw match so far in 2025 while Andreeva triumphed in just one. The Russian is significantly higher-ranked and should manage to get the better of the American to reach the second round of the Charleston Open.

Predicted Winner: Louisa Chirico

#4. Lauren Davis vs Jamie Loeb

Lauren Davis will take on compatriot Jamie Loeb in the first round of the Charleston Open. The two have never locked horns on the WTA Tour previously but have had prior encounters, with Davis winning the most recent of them.

Lauren Davis last competed at the Miami Open and reached the second round before losing to ninth seed Zheng Qinwen. Loeb entered the qualifiers of the WTA 500 event in Charleston and booked her place in the main draw Eri Hozumi 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.

Neither player has played much on the WTA Tour but Davis having played a little more on the WTA Tour should see her bag the win and book her place in the second round of the Charleston Open.

Predicted Winner: Lauren Davis

#5. Zhang Shuai vs Lucia Bronzetti

Zhang Shuai will face Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the Charleston Open. The Chinese previously beat the Italian in the qualifiers of the Dubai Tennis Championship earlier this year and whoever comes out on top this time, will be up against tenth seed Yulia Putintseva.

Zhang booked her place in the main draw of the Charleston Open after coming back from a set down to beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Bronzetti last competed at the Miami Open, where she endured a second-round exit at the hands of Maria Sakkari.

Zhang Shuai has won just one match so far in 2025 while Bronzetti has triumphed in eight. While the Chinese did win their last encounter, clay is a surface she has often strugggled in. So, there is a fair chance of Bronzetti coming out on top.

Predicted Winner: Lucia Bronzetti

