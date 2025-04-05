Charleston Open 2025 Final: Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin

Date: April 6, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Credit One Stadium, Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin preview

Jessica Pegula at the Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Top seed Jessica Pegula will face her compatriot Sofia Kenin in the final of the women's singles at the 2025 Charleston Open on Sunday, April 6. Both players will be playing to lift their maiden WTA title on a clay court.

Trending

World No. 4 Pegula has reached her fourth final of the season. She had to win a tough battle against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals after losing the second set 2-6. The American was 2-4 down in the third set but made a great comeback to win the third set 7-5.

The 31-year-old Pegula also had to make a comeback in the quarterfinals, as she lost the first set 1-6 against the defending champion Danielle Collins, before winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-0. She lost the finals in Adelaide and Miami this season and won the ATX Open title in Austin.

On the other hand, Sofia Kenin has reached the final without dropping a set in the tournament. The 2020 Australian Open champion defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-4 in the first round and then knocked out the 2022 Charleston champion Belinda Bencic in straight sets 6-0, 6-3.

The 26-year-old Kenin defeated the 2017 Charleston champion Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6(7) in the third round. She overcame Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinal, Kenin was leading 5-2 in the first set against eighth seed Amanda Anisimova retired due to an injury.

Sofia Kenin at the Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Jessica Pegula leads Sofia Kenin 3-2 in their head-to-head record in women's singles. Pegula won their last meeting at the 2024 US Open, but Sofia Kenin won their last meeting on clay, at the 2021 French Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula TBD TBD TBD Sofia Kenin TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated when available)

Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Pegula has a 16-10 win-loss record at the Charleston Open. This was her third consecutive semifinal appearance at the event, as she lost to Belinda Bencic in the 2023 semifinal and Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Charleston Open semifinal.

Her previous clay court final was at the 2022 Madrid Open, when she lost to Ons Jabeur in three sets 5-7, 6-0, 2-6. She would be hoping to become the first player to win WTA titles on two different surfaces in 2025.

World No. 44 Sofia Kenin has also reached her second final on the clay surface. Her previous final was at the 2020 French Open, when she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets 4-6, 1-6.

Kenin has a 7-6 win-loss record at the Charleston Open, as she had never reached the third round of this event in the past. Notably, she has never won a WTA 500 title in her career.

Pegula would be the favorite to win this match, considering her better form this season. She also has a golden opportunity to become the American No. 1 with this win, as she would overtake World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the WTA Rankings.

Prediction: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More