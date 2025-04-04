Charleston Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (7) Danielle Collins

Date: April 4, 2025

Tournament: Credit One Charleston Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins preview

Jessica Pegula of United States returns as shot to Iryna Shymanovich during the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Top seed Jessica Pegula will face her compatriot Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Charleston Open on Friday, April 4. The winner of this match will play the winner of the match between Zheng Qinwen and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Pegula holds a 22-6 win-loss record in 2025, and she aims to reach her fourth semifinal of the season. Pegula recently reached the final in Miami, where she was defeated by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

31-year-old Pegula has reached the quarterfinal without dropping a set, as she defeated the qualifier, Iryna Shymanovich, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round and eased past Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2 in the third round.

Defending champion Danielle Collins has also reached the quarterfinal without losing a set in the event. She defeated qualifier Louisa Chirico 7-5, 6-2 in the second round. Collins was 2-4 down against 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the third round but she made a comeback to win the match 7-5, 6-3.

The 31-year-old Collins has a 7-4 win-loss record this season and she has reached her first quarterfinal of the season here. Like Pegula, Collins also lost to the eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in Miami last week.

Danielle Collins of the United States celebrates her win after the singles final against Daria Kasatkina on the final day of the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium on April 07, 2024 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Jessica Pegula leads Danielle Collins 5-0 in their head-to-head record. Their first meeting was in the qualifying round of an ITF event in 2012 and their last meeting happened at the 2023 French Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula TBD TBD TBD Danielle Collins TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated when available)

Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins prediction

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula is the favorite to win this match, given her strong form this year and her winning record against Danielle Collins. She has not reached a WTA Tour final on a clay court since the 2022 Madrid Open, making this a potential opportunity.

Pegula has an 11-6 win-loss record in Charleston and she also reached the semifinals here in 2023 and 2024. Pegula was only a few points away from reaching the Charleston final last year, but she lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5) against Daria Kasatkina.

Meanwhile, Danielle Collins has an eight-match winning streak in Charleston and an 11-2 win-loss record at the event. Last year she defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the tournament.

This year has not been impressive for Collins so far and it could be a difficult task for her to end the losing streak against Jessica Pegula. Collins has not reached any final since losing to Madison Keys in the final in Strasbourg in May 2024.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets

