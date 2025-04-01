Charleston Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Madison Keys vs Caroline Dolehide

Date: April 1, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN.

Madison Keys vs Caroline Dolehide preview.

Second seed Madison Keys of the United States will take on her compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the second round of the Charleston Open.

Trending

Keys has had a fantastic start to the year. She won the Australian Open title, which was her maiden Grand Slam title, last January. She had also won the Adelaide International title before that. She then lost in the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. However, her loss to Alexandra Eala in the second round of the Miami Open subsequently came as a bit of a surprise.

Dolehide, meanwhile, has had an ordinary year so far. She lost in the second rounds of both the Australian Open and the Singapore Tennis Open. She then reached the quarterfinals of the ATX Open but lost in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Dolehide also failed to qualify for the main draw of the Miami Open.

Madison Keys vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head

The two players have met each other twice at the ATP level so far, with Keys winning both matches. The older American thus leads their head-to-head 2-0 at the moment.

Madison Keys vs Caroline Dolehide odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys Caroline Dolehide

Odds will be updated when available.

Madison Keys vs Caroline Dolehide prediction

Keys is easily the more fancied player out of the two. Moreover, she has had a very good year so far and would like to add the Charleston Open title to her kitty.

Dolehide, on the other hand, is ranked 73rd in the world at the moment. She is a decent player, but her groundstrokes and court coverage are certainly inferior to those of Keys. Keys also has a better serve and should be able to win a lot of easy points in the match.

Overall, Dolehide will have to put in a lot of effort to take the match into the third set. If she manages to do so, she might be able to stretch Keys. However, as of now, the Australian Open champion remains the odds-on favorite to win the match in straight sets.

Pick: Keys to win in straight sets.

