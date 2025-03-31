Charleston Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera

Date: April 1, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera preview

Former Major winner Kenin will be eager to reach Charleston Open 2R | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin will face fellow American Bernarda Pera in the first round of the 2025 Charleston Open on Tuesday (April 1).

Ad

Trending

Kenin has struggled with consistency this year, going by her listless 12-8 win/loss record in tour-level matches thus far. The best result of the World No. 47's season came at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month, where she beat fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini en route to the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old will be eager to put her harrowing 0-6, 0-6 defeat to World No. 3 Coco Gauff at the Miami Open behind her when she opens her campaign at this year's Charleston Open. Her 84th-ranked opponent, Pera, has played relatively worse on the WTA Tour this year, having lost four of her 12 matches at the level.

Ad

The former World No. 27 was on a three-match losing streak before playing at the Florida event, where she qualified successfully before losing in the second round to eventual finalist Jessica Pegula.

Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Pera leads Kenin 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The 30-year-old American beat her younger rival in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land three years ago.

Ad

Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Sofia Kenin -185 -1.5 (+125) Over 21.5 (-125) Bernarda Pera

+140 +1.5 (-185) Under 21.5 (-115)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Bernarda Pera hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

2020 Australian Open champion Kenin is a proponent of taking the ball on the rise, which allows her to unload on her groundstrokes and take time away from her opponents. She hits flat shots from either wing, albeit with a frustratingly low margin.

Ad

Like her higher-ranked opponent, Pera also has a very attacking game and makes use of her left-handed forehand to open up the court for winners. For what it's worth, the 5'9 American is a better player on clay courts than hard courts, as evidenced by her two 250-level titles on the surface.

The keys to winning for both players will be to hit heavy groundstrokes with consistency and margin. Since Kenin has struggled with the latter lately, Pera has respectable chances of going through to the second round of the 2025 Charleston Open.

Pick: Pera to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback