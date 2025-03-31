Charleston Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera
Date: April 1, 2025
Tournament: Charleston Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Charleston, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor clay (green)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera preview
Former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin will face fellow American Bernarda Pera in the first round of the 2025 Charleston Open on Tuesday (April 1).
Kenin has struggled with consistency this year, going by her listless 12-8 win/loss record in tour-level matches thus far. The best result of the World No. 47's season came at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month, where she beat fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini en route to the quarterfinals.
The 26-year-old will be eager to put her harrowing 0-6, 0-6 defeat to World No. 3 Coco Gauff at the Miami Open behind her when she opens her campaign at this year's Charleston Open. Her 84th-ranked opponent, Pera, has played relatively worse on the WTA Tour this year, having lost four of her 12 matches at the level.
The former World No. 27 was on a three-match losing streak before playing at the Florida event, where she qualified successfully before losing in the second round to eventual finalist Jessica Pegula.
Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head
Pera leads Kenin 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The 30-year-old American beat her younger rival in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land three years ago.
Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera prediction
2020 Australian Open champion Kenin is a proponent of taking the ball on the rise, which allows her to unload on her groundstrokes and take time away from her opponents. She hits flat shots from either wing, albeit with a frustratingly low margin.
Like her higher-ranked opponent, Pera also has a very attacking game and makes use of her left-handed forehand to open up the court for winners. For what it's worth, the 5'9 American is a better player on clay courts than hard courts, as evidenced by her two 250-level titles on the surface.
The keys to winning for both players will be to hit heavy groundstrokes with consistency and margin. Since Kenin has struggled with the latter lately, Pera has respectable chances of going through to the second round of the 2025 Charleston Open.
Pick: Pera to win in three sets.