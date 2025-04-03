Charleston Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Zheng Qinwen vs (13) Elise Mertens

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: CreditOne Charleston Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Zheng Qinwen vs Elise Mertens preview

Zheng Qinwen and Elise Merterns came through straight-sets wins in their respective opening matches to set up a second-round showdown at the 2025 Charleston Open on Thursday (April 3).

Ad

Trending

Zheng, the third seed at this year's tournament, is looking to get her season going after a slow start. She is yet to breach the quarterfinal hurdle at any level this season and has a modest win-loss record of 8-5 to show for.

The Chinese player did show signs of revival over the course of the Sunshine Double, making back-to-back quarterfinals at both WTA 1000 events. Her first match on clay saw her take a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari.

Ad

Mertens won her opener in two tight sets. (Source: Getty)

Mertens, the 13th seed, meanwhile, continues to put together a quietly solid season. She started the year by making the final at Hobart and has followed that up with a title run in Singapore where she beat the likes of Ann Li, Wang Xinyu, Tatjana Maria, and Camila Osorio.

Ad

Here on clay, the Belgian opened her campaign with a steady performance against Varvara Gracheva, coming through in two tight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Zheng Qinwen vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Zheng and Mertens have never crossed paths on the tour before, so the current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadock.

Zheng Qinwen vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins

-190

+1.5 (-500)

Over 21.5 (-135)

Jelena Ostapenko +145 -1.5 (+290)

Under 21.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Zheng Qinwen vs Elise Mertens prediction

Zheng Qinwen has won seven straight matches on clay. (Source: Getty)

The last time Zheng Qinwen was competing on clay, she went on to win a famous Olympic gold. Back on the surface, she seems to have picked up from right where she left off. The Chinese player's big serve is a standout weapon but it is her topspin-heavy forehand that makes her that extra bit dangerous on the slower clay.

Ad

Elise Mertens, for her part, has also enjoyed success on clay. She has won two titles on the surface and reached another three finals. Her solid backcourt game and defensive prowess make her a tricky match-up.

The key for Zheng will be her serve. If she can stay solid in that department, the pressure will be back on Mertens. The Belgian wasn't the most convincing in her own service games in her last match, being broken thrice. Unless she can improve her numbers, she risks giving Zheng the chance to dictate.

Prediction: Zheng to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback