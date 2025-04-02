Charleston Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Zheng Qinwen vs Maria Sakkari

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Zheng Qinwen vs Maria Sakkari preview

In Picture: Zheng Qinwen (Getty)

Third seed Zheng Qinwen will begin her 2025 Charleston Open campaign by taking on the Former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari in the second round. Qinwen, who had a breakthrough year in 2024 by reaching the Australian Open final and winning the gold at the Paris Olympics, has found it difficult to find form in the first half of the season. She had a disappointing outing in Melbourne this year, losing 6-7(3), 3-6 against Laura Siegemund in the second round.

After an underwhelming Middle East swing, Qinwen found some form in the Sunshine Double, reaching the quarterfinals at both Indian Wells and in Miami. She lost 3-6, 3-6 against Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open and 2-6, 5-7 against the eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open. Being one of the top seeds, the Chinese player got an opening-round bye at the Charleston Open.

Maria Sakkari's form in 2025 has been poor, as the Greek player has notched up only five wins from eight events before the Charleston Open. She lost both her matches at the United Cup against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Elena Rybakina. She had an opening-round exit at the Australian Open, losing 4-6, 7-6(4), 4-6 against Camila Osorio.

Sakkari could only win one match each at the Linz Open and the Qatar Open, followed by opening-round exits at the Merida Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. At the Sunshine Double, she lost to Coco Gauff at both Indian Wells and Miami. At the Charleston Open, she began with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Marina Stakusic.

Zheng Qinwen vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 2-1 in favor of Sakkari, with Qinwen winning the last match 7-6(2), 6-3 at the 2023 Zhengzhou Open.

Zheng Qinwen vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen -285 TBD TBD Maria Sakkari +210 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Zheng Qinwen vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Zheng's biggest success has come on the clay courts so far, as the Chinese player has a 72 percent win rate on the surface, which is the highest for her across the three surfaces. She has three titles on the surface, including her Olympic victory at Roland Garros last year.

Meanwhile, Sakkari has a 60 percent win rate on clay, with the Greek player reaching two finals on the surface. Her only clay-court title came at the 2019 Morocco Open, where she won 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 against Johanna Konta in the final.

Given Sakkari's poor form of late and Qinwen's prowess on the clay, the Chinese player will be the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Qinwen to win in three sets.

