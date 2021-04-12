Charleston WTA 250: Magda Linette vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano preview, head-to-head & prediction | MUSC Health Women's Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Magda Linette vs María Camila Osorio Serrano

Date: 13 April 2021

Tournament: MUSC Health Women's Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Green clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Advertisement

Magda Linette vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano preview

Magda Linette is still looking to rediscover her form after returning from a knee injury that required her to undergo surgery at the end of last season. But Linette, who is the second seed at the MUSC Health Women's Open, will have her work cut out as she is in the hugely competitive bottom half of the draw.

First up for the Pole is the recently-crowned Copa Colsanitas champion, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

María Camila Osorio Serrano

Osorio Serrano had a tremendously successful career as a junior. She reached No. 1 in the world rankings, and also captured the girls' singles title at the 2019 US Open.

The 19-year-old has since managed a successful transition to the senior circuit. Her big breakthrough came at the recently-concluded event in Bogota, where she delighted her home fans with a dominant display throughout the week.

Osorio Serrano will now look to carry her momentum into Charleston as well.

Magda Linette vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano head-to-head

Advertisement

Magda Linette is looking to rediscover her form after returning from a knee injury.

This is set to be the first career meeting between Magda Linette and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Magda Linette vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano prediction

This is a fairly well-balanced matchup, given Magda Linette and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano's similar all-round games. Both women enjoy playing on the red dirt, and the result on Tuesday could come down to execution.

A good start will be key for Linette, who hasn't played too many lengthy matches of late. Her opponent, on the other hand, could be feeling the effects of her long week in Copa Colsanitas.

Linette possesses a strong serve and an even stronger backhand, and she will hope to use those strengths to take time away from Osorio Serrano. A tight two set win is the best bet fot the Pole, because if this goes into a decider Osorio Serrano might find a way to prevail.

Prediction: Maria Camila Osorio Serrano to win in three sets.