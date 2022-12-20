"Chemistry was great" - Bianca Andreescu on partnering Nick Kyrgios at the World Tennis League

Bianca Andreescu believes she and Nick Kyrgios make a formidable and compatible doubles team in light of their latest victory in the 2022 World Tennis League, which kicked off in Dubai on Monday.

The duo kicked off proceedings for the Eagles team against the pairing of Holger Rune and Eugenie Bouchard, who are part of the Kites team. Andreescu and Kyrgios won 6-2, 6-3 to give their team the lead.

The 22-year-old Canadian opined after the match that she felt totally in sync with Kyrgios, given their matching personalities and complementary playing styles.

“I thought the chemistry was great right from the start,” said the Canadian.

“We’re both pretty outgoing people so I thought that we’re going to bring great energy and we played very well. I think we both have great hands. I think he’s rubbing off on me a little bit on the serve and on the volleys, so hopefully we can keep it going," she added.

Despite giving their side the lead, Andreescu and Kyrgios saw their side lose by a margin of 27-30 to the Kites. Both Caroline Garcia (also part of the Eagles) and Nick Kyrgios lost their singles fixtures to Iga Swiatek and Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively.

Next fixtures for Bianca Andreescu & Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios [left] with Bianca Andreescu at the World Tennis League - Day 1

The Eagles team featuring Bianca Andreescu and Nick Kyrgios will return to action this Wednesday (21 December) when they take on the Falcons, who are led by Novak Djokovic.

On this occasion, the Canadian will team up with Andreas Seppi for the mixed doubles instead of Kyrgios. The duo will face the pairing of Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, will take on Djokovic in a mouthwatering men's singles clash. The women's singles matchup will see Caroline Garcia face Paula Badosa.

After a day's break, team Eagles will return to action against team Hawks on Friday (23 December). The 2019 US Open champion will join forces with Rohan Bopanna for the mixed doubles rubber, in which they will face the pairing of Anett Kontaveit and Dominic Thiem. The remaining fixtures will see Kyrgios take on Alexander Zverev and Caroline Garcia facing Elena Rybakina.

The top two teams after the league stage will qualify for Saturday's grand final. After facing defeat in their opening fixture, team Eagles will have their task cut out should they wish to reach the summit clash of the inaugural World Tennis League.

