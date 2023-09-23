Chengdu Open 2023: Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: September 24, 2023

Tournament: Chengdu Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $1,152,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Musetti has one of the best single-handed backhands on the ATP Tour

World No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti will face France's Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 Chengdu Open.

Musetti has had a mediocre season on the ATP Tour in 2023, going by his 30-22 win-loss record. The Italian's best performances undoubtedly came during this year's European clay swing; he defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in three sets en route to a quarterfinal finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters, before reaching the semifinals at the 500-level event in Barcelona the following week.

However, the 21-year-old has failed to impress fans since then. In fact, Musetti had dropped four of his last five matches prior to arriving in Chengdu. The Italian's form seemingly didn't improve during his second-round win against World No. 325 Philip Sekulic, who was able to take him to three sets.

Arthur Rinderknech, on his part, has lost 18 of his 31 matches on the pro tour this year. The highlight of the Frenchman's 2023 season was certainly his title-victory at the ATP Challenger event in Zug, Switzerland two months ago.

The 28-year-old has given a good account of himself at the 250-level event in Chengdu this week, though. He defeated both Marcos Giron and Li Tiu in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The last-eight match in Chengdu will be the first-ever career meeting between Musetti and Rinderknech, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Arthur Rinderknech pumps his fist

Musetti has a stunning one-handed backhand with which he can hit winners at will. The young Italian also possesses a strong forehand and has the ability to constantly change the direction of rallies. He will be a force to reckon with in Chengdu, provided he is able to hit a rich vein of form soon.

Rinderknech is hardly as technically astute as his younger opponent. Having said that, the Frenchman makes do with immaculate timing on his shots to push his opponents back. He is also one of the few remaining players who employ the serve-and-volley tactic regularly.

The key for both players will be to get on top of rallies early, since the hardcourts in Chengdu play relatively fast. While Rinderknech's style of play will certainly be rewarded by the court speed, Musetti has enough experience at this point to hold his own ground against such a tricky opponent.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti in three sets.