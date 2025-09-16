The Chengdu Open is hosting some of the top players on tour this week. It is a part of the ATP 250 series on tour.

Lorenzo Musetti and Luciano Darderi are the top two seeds in Chengdu. Musetti reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, but lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

French players Gael Monfils and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard will also be a part of the hard court event. Both players registered first round exits in New York and will be eager to steady the ship in Chengdu.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day One.

1) Marcon Giron vs Ethan Quinn

2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

First up, Marcos Giron will take on Ethan Quinn in the first round of the Chengdu Open.

Apart from quaterfinal runs in Adelaide, Acapulco and Eastbourne, Giron reached the fourth round in Indian Wells and third round in Rome. He will enter Chengdu after a second round exit at the US Open, where he lost to Benjamin Bonzi in five sets.

Meanwhile, Ethan Quinn has had a promising season so far. Apart from second round exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Wimbledon and Toronto, he also reached the last 16 in Delray Beach and third round in Paris. The American will enter Chegdu after a first round exit in New York at the hands of Jerome Kym.

Both players have been out of form in the last few weeks, but considering Girons results on hard courts, he should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Marcos Giron

2) Zizou Bergs vs Juncheng Shang

Next up, Zizou Bergs will take on Juncheng Shang in the first round of the Chengdu Open.

Bergs will be buzzing after an amazing victory with Belgium in the Davis Cup qualifiers last week. After a slow start against Alex De Minaur, he defeated Jordan Thompson in the singles round. The 26-year-old has secured runner-up finishes in Auckland and Rosmalen this year.

Shang, meanwhile, has played very little tennis this season. He will enter Chengdu after early exits in Toronto, Cincinnati and New York. The youngster was eliminated by Mattia Bellucci in the first round of the US Open.

While Bergs has been up-to-speed on tour, Shang has yet to find his fitness after a foot surgery in March. The Belgian should be able to win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Zizou Bergs

3) Quentin Halys vs Christopher O'Connell

Next up, Quentin Halys will take on Christopher O'Connell in the first round of Chengdu Open.

Halys has struggled for form in the last few months. After a semifinal run in Dubai, he reached the third round in Paris and the second round in Stuttgart. The Frenchman will enter Chegdu after early exits in Washington, Toronto and New York.

Meanwhile, O'Connell has had an ordinary season so far. After a quarterfinal exit in Bucharest, he reached the third round in Toronto and first round in New York. The Australian will enter Chegdu after a semifinal run in the Guangzhou Huangpu Challenger.

Both players have failed to hit their stride this year. Halys' eight match losing streak on tour suggests that O'Connell will have a better chance to win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Christopher O'Connell

4) Cameron Norrie vs Zhao Yi

Norrie at the Poland v Great Britain - 2025 Davis Cup World Group I matches - Source: Getty

Lastly, Cameron Norrie will take on Zhao Yi in the first round of Chengdu Open.

Norrie has worked hard for his results this year. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Delray Beach and Wimbledon, he also reached the semifinals in Geneva and the third round in New York. Despite a resilient performance against Novak Djokovic, the Serb eliminated him at the US Open.

Zhao Yi, meanwhile, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit so far. He will be making his 6th appearance at an ATP tour level event in Chengdu. The 20-year-old will enter after a valuable victory for China in the Davis Cup qualifiers.

Considering their experience and match fitness on tour, Norrie is a clear favorite to win. The Brit should be able to solve this round.

Predicted Winner: Cameron Norrie

