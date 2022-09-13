Chennai Open 2022: Eugenie Bouchard vs Karman Kaur Thandi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Eugenie Bouchard vs (WC) Karman Kaur Thandi.

Date: September 14, 2022

Tournament: Chennai Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Chennai, India.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - DAZN | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten 2.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Karman Kaur Thandi preview

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2022 US Open.

2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard will take on home favorite Karman Kaur Thandi in the second round of the 2022 Chennai Open.

After a year on the sidelines following surgery, Bouchard made her comeback at the Vancouver Open, a WTA 125k event, but lost in the first round. She also competed in the qualifying rounds of the US Open, but was knocked out in the second round by Linda Noskova.

Bouchard then received a wildcard to compete in the Chennai Open and was up against Joanne Zuger in the first round. She led 4-1 in the opening set, but her opponent fought her way back into the match to get back on serve. The Canadian then saved a set point at 6-5 en route to breaking her opponent's serve to force a tie-break.

Bouchard came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to take the set. The second set was more one-sided, with Bouchard running away with the last five games to win the match 7-6(4), 6-2. This was her first main-draw victory since March 2021.

Genie takes her first WTA main draw win since March 2021



Let’s go

Karman Kaur Thandi also received a wildcard to compete in Chennai and was drawn against eighth seed Chloe Paquet in the first round. The Indian led 3-1 in the opening set, but her opponent claimed five of the next six games to take the set.

Thandi saved a break point in the sixth game of the second set and immediately broke Paquet's serve in the following game to go 4-3 up. After a couple of games, the 24-year old served out the set to force a decider. The Indian trailed 2-0 in the third set, but soon leveled the score.

Thandi reeled off four consecutive games from 3-2 to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Karman Kaur Thandi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Karman Kaur Thandi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Eugenie Bouchard -350 +1.5 (-1000) 2 sets (-250) Karman Kaur Thandi +260 -1.5 (+500) 3 sets (+165)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Eugenie Bouchard vs Karman Kaur Thandi prediction

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2020 French Open.

Thandi is the higher ranked player and has played more matches than Bouchard recently. While the Canadian is on the comeback trail, she put up a good showing in her first-round match against Zuger.

After wasting her lead in the first set, Bouchard regrouped to win it and remained in control of the second set to win the match. Her stroke production was quite decent and she served really well during critical moments.

Thandi was striking the ball pretty hard herself and is a capable server to boot. Her serving stats in the first round were slightly better than the Canadian's, and she'll need to replicate or better those numbers if she wants a shot at winning.

At times Bouchard's game becomes a little predictable and if Thandi's able to figure out the pattern, she could put the former Wimbledon finalist in a spot of bother.

This is a good opportunity for both players to make deep runs and improve their rankings. Bouchard's lack of match play could put her at a disadvantage here, but compared to Thandi, she has more experience competing in bigger tournaments. The contest could swing either way, though it's likely the Canadian will emerge victorious in the end.

Pick: Eugenie Bouchard to win in three sets.

