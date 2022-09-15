Chennai Open 2022: Eugenie Bouchard vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Eugenie Bouchard vs Nadia Podoroska.

Date: September 16, 2022

Tournament: Chennai Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Chennai, India.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - DAZN | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten 2.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Nadia Podoroska preview

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2022 US Open.

2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard will square off against 2020 French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Chennai Open on Friday.

Following a straight-sets victory over Joanne Zuger, Bouchard was up against home favorite Karman Kaur Thandi in the second round. The Canadian broke her opponent's serve twice to lead 4-0 in the opening set. After another couple of games, she held a set point on Thandi's serve at 5-2, but failed to close it out. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old served out the set in the following game.

Thandi jumped to a 5-2 lead in the second set and even served for the set. She held a couple of set points as well, but Bouchard fended them off as she fought back to level the score. The set eventually went into a tie-break, with the Canadian coming out on top to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Bouchard is now into her first quarterfinal since making her comeback last month.

Nadia Podoroska at the 2021 French Open.

Nadia Podoroska kicked off her campaign in Chennai with an easy win over qualifier Kyoka Okamura. She took on 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist and fourth seed Tatjana Maria in the second round.

Podoroska was off to a terrible start as she fell behind 5-0 in the first set. She displayed signs of a comeback by winning three games in a row, but Maria put an end to it by serving out the set on her second attempt. The duo were evenly matched at the start of the second set, but the Argentine then upped her level to reel off four games in a row to win the set.

Both players had break point chances in the deciding set, but neither managed to capitalize on them. In the ensuing tie-break, Maria led 5-1 and it looked like the German would soon get the job done. But Podoroska staged yet another comeback and turned the match on its head to win 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Eugenie Bouchard vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Nadia Podoroska odds

Eugenie Bouchard vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2020 French Open.

Both players have been sidelined for a considerable amount of time due to injuries over the past year. Podoroska was out for 10 months while Bouchard didn't compete for more than a year. This is a great opportunity for them to get some much-needed points and rise up in the rankings.

Podoroska was tested by Maria in the second round. While she staged quite the comeback against the German, she'll need to be more effective against the Canadian in the quarters. She coughed up six double faults and her forehand misfired from time to time. But it was also responsible for the bulk of the 47 winners that the Argentine hit, something the Canadian will have to look out for.

Bouchard too faced some hiccups against Thandi in the second round, but managed to turn things around. This is just her third tournament this year, so she's yet to find her rhythm. The hot and humid conditions in Chennai will also test the player's fitness.

Podoroska returned to the tour a little earlier than Bouchard and that extra matchplay should tilt things in her favor when things get down to the wire.

Pick: Nadia Podoroska to win in three sets.

