Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021: Jessica Pegula vs Andrea Petkovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Jessica Pegula vs Andrea Petkovic

Date: 29 September 2021

Tournament: Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Chicago, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Andrea Petkovic preview

The second round of the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic will witness an exciting clash between ninth seed Jessica Pegula and former top-10 player Andrea Petkovic on Wednesday.

Pegula posted a straightforward 6-3, 6-0 win over Magdalena Frech in her opening match on Monday. The American now boasts a 35-17 win-loss record for the season and will look to continue her rich vein of form.

Against a resurgent Petkovic, though, the American faces a stern test.

Andrea Petkovic recently won a sixth career WTA title.

After a rough start to the season, Petkovic found her stride during the European claycourt swing. The former World No. 9 reached a total of three semifinals over the course of two months, taking home a sixth career title at the 2021 Winners Open.

Petkovic has not played too many matches on hardcourts since and enters this contest with a 3-2 win-loss record since her run at Cluj-Napoca. The German overcame Olga Govortsova 6-2, 6-2 in the first round in Chicago.

Jessica Pegula vs Andrea Petkovic head-to-head

Jessica Pegula and Andrea Petkovic have split their two previous meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. The last time the two players met was at the 2019 Prague Open, with Pegula winning a three-set marathon.

Jessica Pegula vs Andrea Petkovic prediction

Pegula has been vulnerable on serve.

Given the even head-to-head record and similar recent form, this promises to be an entertaining battle that could well go down to the wire.

Jessica Pegula has been the more consistent of the two players this season and she will enter this contest as a slight favorite. The American's well-rounded game has caused plenty of problems for even the top-ranked names.

Pegula possesses solid groundstrokes off both wings and enjoys playing long-rallies from the baseline. Her flat backhand is her biggest strength and she uses the shot to strike winners from all parts of the court.

Andrea Petkovic, for her part, possesses an all-court game that is not too different from the American's. The German does not have a go-to shot in her arsenal, but at the same time, she does not possess any discernible weakness.

Both players enjoy striking the ball from the back of the court, so this could turn into a baseline slugfest. Ultimately, it's the players that comes up with a better display of first-strike tennis that will triumph.

Prediction: Andrea Petkovic to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram