Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021: Kim Clijsters vs Hsieh Su-wei preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Kim Clijsters vs Hsieh Su-wei
Date: 27 September 2021
Tournament: Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Chicago, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize money: $565,530
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Kim Clijsters vs Hsieh Su-wei preview
The first round of the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic will see an intriguing clash between Hsieh Su-Wei and Kim Clijsters on Monday.
Hsieh enters the tournament having snapped a losing streak during the North American swing. The Taiwanese has scored a few good wins in recent months - including one over seven-time Slam champion Venus Williams - and will look to carry her momentum into the tournament this week.
Clijsters, meanwhile, will be resuming her comeback to the sport with her first match of the 2021 season. The 38-year-old played a few matches last year, pushing the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Ekaterina Alexandrova to the brink, but has been hampered by injuries for most of the current season.
Clijsters did show flashes of her best tennis in the few matches that she played, but failed to translate that into wins. She will be eager to change her fortunes in 2021, starting with the Chicago event.
Kim Clijsters vs Hsieh Su-wei head-to-head
This is set to be the first career meeting between Hsieh Su-wei and Kim Clijsters, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Kim Clijsters vs Hsieh Su-wei prediction
The match will witness a clash of contrasting styles of tennis, pitting Hsieh Su-wei's court craft against Kim Clijster's baseline prowess.
There is bound to be some rust as far as Clijsters is concerned, given her long absence from the tour. In that context, first-serve numbers will be key for the Belgian as she could use all the free points that she can get.
Hsieh, on her part, will look to expose her opponent's movement, making use of her signature variety and redirecting skills.
Clijsters still possesses the raw power to hit through opponents, but Hsieh will look to use that power against her. If she can keep the rallies short and keep the ball outside of the Belgian's hitting zone, Hsieh should be able to outlast her in this one.
Prediction: Hsieh Su-wei to win in three sets.