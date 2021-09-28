Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (14) Victoria Azarenka vs Zhang Shuai

Date: 28 September 2021

Tournament: Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Chicago, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Zhang Shuai preview

14th seed Victoria Azarenka will open her Chicago Fall Tennis Classic campaign with a first-round match against World No. 49 Zhang Shuai on Tuesday.

Having bowed out in the third round of the US Open, Azarenka will be eager to bounce back at the newly-minted WTA event in Chicago. But the former World No. 1 has been inconsistent this season after her 2020 heroics, which saw her reach the US Open final and win the title in Cincinnati.

Azarenka has made the quarterfinals or better at just five of the 12 events she has played this season. The Belarusian will be hoping for a turnaround in Chicago, as we head into the business end of the season.

Zhang Shuai celebrates a point at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2021

Zhang Shua, a two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, has been in an even worse slump - in singles - this year. The Chinese has a disappointing 17-21 win-loss record in 2021 and is currently on a three-match losing streak.

Zhang did show signs of resurgence during the grass swing, reaching the final in Nottingham, but she hasn't been able to maintain the momentum. The Chinese has endured a first-round exit in 12 of the 21 events she has played this year.

That said, Zhang has excelled in doubles all year, winning three titles - the biggest of which was at the US Open. Her most recent success was at Ostrava last week, and she will be eager to draw inspiration from that win when she takes the court in Chicago.

Victoria Azarenka vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka has a 2-0 lead over Zhang Shuai in the head-to-head, having won both their meetings in straight sets.

Their most recent face-off was in Rome a couple of years ago, where the Belarusian emerged a 6-2, 6-1 winner.

Victoria Azarenka vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Victoria Azarenka serves during the 2021 US Open

Given the form that Zhang Shuai is currently in, Victoria Azarenka has a clear edge in this matchup. The two-time Slam champion has beaten Zhang twice before, and will know what to expect.

Zhang's serve isn't known to be reliable, and she will be under severe pressure in the face of Azarenka's return. The Belarusian will look to attack right from the word go, while also matching Zhang for consistency.

That said, Azarenka has had her own share of serving woes in the recent past. She would need to clean up that area of her game if she wants to maintain a stranglehold over the match.

A a proficient doubles player, Zhang has excellent volleying skills. She will look to move forward and finish points at the net, and Azarenka needs to be ready for that.

All things considered though, Azarenka will probably have too much game for Zhang on Tuesday.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.

